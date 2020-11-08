Oscar Predictions for Best Actor & Actress: Variety vs. Deadline, Indiewire & Gold Derby [Video & audio podcast]

The Oscars are still many months away, but five fearless, famous experts nonetheless dare to spot the early frontrunners. Watch their video slugfest above between Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Anne Thompson (Indiewire), Pete Hammond (Deadline), and Tim Gray and Clayton Davis (Variety). Or listen to the audio podcast version below.

According to early predictions made by more than 2,000 Gold Derby users, two past Oscar champs lead the Best Actress race: Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) and Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”). But is that really true? Clayton Davis picks Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of Woman”). See how all five Experts rank their projected nominees and winners against forecasts made by 16 other notable Oscarologists participating at Gold Derby. Use the drop-down menus at the top of each page to toggle between all categories so you can view all of the Experts’ forecasts.

In the heavyweight bout over Best Actor, Anne Thompson picks Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”), while Tim Gray believes victory will be seized by Gary Oldman (“Mank”).

There are fascinating differences between prognostications made by Gold Derby Experts and Users. In the rankings of each group’s combined picks, the Experts choose Chloe Zhao (“Nomadland”) for Best Director and Frances McDormand for lead actress. However, our users believe David Fincher (“Mank”) will triumph as Best Director and Viola Davis will prevail as Best Actress.

