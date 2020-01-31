4 Oscar Experts’ Predictions Slugfest: Best Picture = 1917, Parasite, Joker? UPSET? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO & PODCAST]

Pete Hammond (Deadline), Anne Thompson (Indiewire), Tim Gray (Variety) and Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby) agree on one thing about the Oscar races for Best Picture and Director: “1917” and “Parasite” are out front. Which one will win? Or will they split the top Academy Awards? Or will upsets occur?

Watch the pundits’ lively discussion in the video above or listen to the audio podcast below. See their current predictions for Best Picture ranked at Gold Derby: Anne Thompson predicts ‘1917,’ Tom O’Neil backs ‘Parasite,’ Tim Gray foresees an upset by “The Irishman.” In the Best Director contest, Thompson and O’Neil back Sam Mendes (“1917”), Gray bets on Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”).

What are your predictions? Be sure to make your picks at Gold Derby so that you prove that you really are the best Oscar expert and prognosticator on the entertainment biz.

BELOW: Listen to the audio podcast version of our chat. Or listen at iTunes, Spotify, Libsyn, Google Play or Stitcher where you can subscribe to our channel.

Be sure to make your Oscar winner predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before winners are announced on February 9. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Academy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

Video produced by Shane Whitaker and Andrew Merrill