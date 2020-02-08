2020 Oscars predictions: Best Picture, Actor, Actress and the other 21 categories

Our official odds have the WWI epic “1917” winning six of its nine races at the Academy Awards on Sunday including Best Picture. Sam Mendes will take home Best Director at the Oscars for a second time, 20 years after picking up that prize for “American Beauty,” which also won Best Picture. His film will also claim Best Cinematography, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing and Best Visual Effects. Scroll through the photo gallery above to see all the winner predictions for the 2020 Oscars.

Three films will win a pair of prizes each. “Joker” will take Best Actor (Joaquin Phoenix) and Best Score; “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” will nab Best Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt) and Best Production Design; and “Parasite” will prevail in Best International Film and Best Original Screenplay

Renee Zellweger will finally get a bookend to her 2004 Supporting Actress Oscar for “Cold Mountain” with a Best Actress win for “Judy. And Hollywood royalty Laura Dern will be crowned winner of Best Supporting Actress for “Marriage Story.” Those will be the only wins for their respective movies.

Also predicted to win just one Oscar each are the following film:

“American Factory”

Best Documentary Feature

“Bombshell”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Brotherhood”

Best Live Action Short

“Ford v Ferrari”

Best Film Editing

“Hair Love”

Best Animated Short

“Jojo Rabbit”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone”

Best Documentary Short

“Little Women”

Best Costume Design

“Rocketman”

Best Song — “I’m Gonna Love Me Again”

“Toy Story 4”

Best Animated Feature

