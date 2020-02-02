Oscar Experts’ predictions battle: Thelma Adams fights for ‘1917’ [Exclusive Video]

Veteran Oscar seer Thelma Adams picks “1917” to win Best Picture. “I think ‘1917’ is, in many ways, the perfect movie,” she insists in our Oscar predictions slugfest video (above).

“I think the energy in the room right now is ‘Parasite,'” she concedes, but Thelma believes that its chief rival has more consistent support across academy voters. “The one that will be at the top of most people’s ballots is ‘1917.’ ‘Parasite’ is a lock to win Best Foreign Language Film. That kind of takes it down a notch as Best Picture.”

See all of Thelma’s latest Oscar predictions in 24 categories here. Compare her rankings side by side to picks by 32 other Experts.

SEELatest Oscar predictions slugfests with other top Experts

Do you disagree? Make your predictions and see if you can beat the pros and more than 7,000 other Oscar fans making their picks at Gold Derby.