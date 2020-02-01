4 Oscar Experts’ Predictions Slugfest: Will UPSETS hit the acting races? Joaquin invincible? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO & AUDIO PODCAST]

Are the four Oscar races for acting already locked and loaded? Will the recent winners at the SAG Awards and Golden Globes be rubber-stamped by academy members? What are possible upsets?

Watch four top Experts track their Oscar predictions in the video above: Anne Thompson (Indiewire), Pete Hammond (Deadline), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby) and Tim Gray (Variety). Or listen to the audio podcast version below.

Thompson, O’Neil and Gray currently bet on the frontrunners. See their Oscar predictions here. Use the drop-down menu to view other categories. Beware: both Thompson and O’Neil warn of a possible upset by Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”).

Separately, watch this video of our pundit quartet tracking the state of the Oscar races for Best Picture, Director and Original and Adapted Screenplay.

Do you disagree? Make your predictions at Gold Derby now and snag your big chance to prove that you are really the best prognosticator in the entertainment biz.

BELOW: Listen to the audio podcast version of our chat. Or listen at iTunes, Spotify, Libsyn, Google Play or Stitcher where you can subscribe to our channel.

Be sure to make your Oscar winner predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before winners are announced on February 9. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Academy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

Video produced by Shane Whitaker and Andrew Merrill