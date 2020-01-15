Oscar predictions: Why gutsy Keith Simanton (IMDb) bets on ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ to win Best Picture [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO & PODCAST]

Keith Simanton (IMDb) can boast that he brilliantly predicted the Oscar Best Picture upset by “Green Book” over presumed frontrunner “Roma” last year, but, hey, what does he pick to prevail on Feb. 9?

Keith is now betting on victory by “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” because of the academy’s quirky preferential ballot that requires voters to rank their choices in the top Oscar race. Watch our video chat above or listen to the audio podcast version below.

SEELatest Oscar Best Picture predictions by 30 top Experts

Even if “Hollywood” doesn’t receive the most number-one-ranked votes on those 8,500 Oscar ballots, “I think it’s the most likely nominee to get the most second- or third-ranked votes.” he says. “It’s a wonderful valentine to Hollywood and movie-making” and its victory would be historic, marking the first time that a Quentin Tarantino film took the Best Picture trophy.

However, Keith acknowledges that “1917” and “Parasite” are surging in popularity right now following their recent victories at the Golden Globes. “Yes, it’s very possible that ‘1917’ can pull off an upset,” he adds. “I see and hear a lot of love for ‘Parasite,’ but I don’t know if there will be enough of it.”

BELOW: Listen to the audio podcast version of our chat. Or listen at iTunes, Spotify, Libsyn, Google Play or Stitcher where you can subscribe to our channel.

Be sure to make your Oscar winner predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before winners are announced on February 9. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Academy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.