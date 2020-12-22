Oscar predictions smackdown: Pete, Anne, Tom and Clayton track the top races [Watch video or hear audio podcast]

Pete Hammond (Deadline), Anne Thompson (Indiewire), Clayton Davis (Variety) and I agree: It’s a tough year to make early Oscar predictions for two reasons. We can’t hear much buzz around town while academy members are homebound during the pandemic and many voters, come to think of it, are late seeing films because Oscar season has been extended for two months and the studios have responded by showing their flicks later than usual.

“Academy members are really just now starting to see these movies,” Pete notes in our video chat. Watch above or listen to the audio podcast below.

Nonetheless, many top contenders are already being shown on Netflix, Amazon and via private screening links sent to voters by email.

We all agree that “Nomadland” is still steadily holding onto the lead position for Best Picture, while “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “One Night in Miami,” “News of the World,” “Minari” and “The Father” are rising in our predictions rankings. Which flicks are dropping? Watch our video chat to find out.

