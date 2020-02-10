Forum reactions to 2020 Oscar winners (and losers) [UPDATING LIVE]

It’s Oscar Sunday and that can only mean that our talented and blunt Gold Derby forum posters, many of whom are industry insiders hiding behind cyber handles, are busy giving us their reactions to the 92nd annual Academy Awards. They don’t not mince words when it comes to their thoughts on Hollywood’s biggest night.

The ceremony had many cheering but left just as many infuriated when it came to the night’s winners and losers. What were the upsets that left them absolutely bewildered? Which winners were they cheering for the most? And which defeats struck our users the hardest?

Below, you can take a look at a sampling of the praise and pointed criticism that was leveled at this year’s ceremony. Read more and have your say here.

SEE 2020 Oscars: Full list of winners (and losers) at the 92nd Academy Awards

Keep refreshing/reloading this page as we’ll be updating live.

Best Picture –

Best Directing –

Best Actor –

Best Actress –

Best Supporting Actor – Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”

JackO: PITT GOING IN!

abelfenty: That speech was so meh compared to his other ones.

estrelasdealgeruz: I must say that I’m not the biggest fan of the way they presented the nominees this year.

Best Supporting Actress –

Best Original Screenplay –

Best Adapted Screenplay –

Best Animated Feature – “Toy Story 4,” Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera

BICTH: So glad I stuck to “Toy Story,” lol.

Greg: “Toy Story 4” is the better of the 5. “Klaus” was such a let down.

Best International Film –

Best Documentary Feature –

Best Cinematography –

Best Costume Design –

Best Film Editing –

Best Makeup and Hairstyling –

Best Original Score –

Best Original Song –

Best Production Design –

Best Sound Editing –

Best Sound Mixing –

Best Visual Effects –

Best Documentary Short Subject –

Best Animated Short Film – “Hair Love,” Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver

KAZ-2.5: Never count out the Oscars voting for a Pixar movie. Hooray for “Hair Love!”

Gabriel Guarin: Thank god I stuck with “Hair Love!”

Best Live Action Short Film –