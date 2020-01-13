Top 20 Oscar snubs of actors and actresses: Jennifer Lopez, Jamie Foxx, Awkwafina, Eddie Murphy …

Our predictions for the 2020 Oscar nominations proved to be pretty accurate. Upwards of 80% of those that we tipped to hear their names called are indeed among those contending for the 92nd annual Academy Awards. But we feel bad that we encouraged some famous folk to set their alarms early on Monday morning, only to find out that they did not number among the nominees.

Six SAG Awards nominated performers won’t be in contention at the Oscars: leads Christian Bale (“Ford v Ferrari”), Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”) and Lupita Nyong’o (“Us”) as well as supporting players Jamie Foxx (“Just Mercy”), Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”) and Nicole Kidman (“Bombshell”).

Scroll down for our list of the top 20 biggest snubs, and check out the full list of the 92nd annual Academy Awards nominees.

NOT NOMINATED: BEST ACTRESS

Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Jessie Buckley, “Wild Rose”

Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”

Emma Thompson, “Late Night”

Alfre Woodard, “Clemency”

NOT NOMINATED: BEST ACTOR

Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”

Robert De Niro, “The Irishman”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Eddie Murphy, “My Name is Dolemite”

Adam Sandler, “Uncut Gems”

NOT NOMINATED: BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Annette Bening, “The Report”

Lee Jung Eun, “Parasite”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Nicole Kidman, “Bombshell”

Zhao Shuzhen, “The Farewell”

NOT NOMINATED: BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown, “Waves”

Willem Dafoe, “The Lighthouse”

Jamie Foxx, “Just Mercy”

Song Kang Ho, “Parasite”

Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit”

