Hurry up, Oscar voters: Final ballots for 92nd annual Academy Awards are due by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4

Online voting for the 92nd annual Academy Awards ends at 5 p.m. PT on Tuesday, February 4. Oscar voters only had six days to cast their ballots in 24 competitive categories for these kudos, which will be handed out on Sunday (Feb. 9).

From the nominations announcement on January 13 to the ceremony on Sunday is a span of just 27 days. Last year, the two dates were 33 days apart while in 2018 it was 40. In 2017, there were 35 days in between these two events while in 2016 there was a gap of 45.

Final voting kicked off just 17 days after the nominations were announced and ran for only six days. Those are the shortest time frames in Oscar history. Both last year and in 2017, there were 22 days between the big reveal of nominations and the start of the eight-day voting period. In 2018, the break till final voting began was 28 days and it too ran eight days. And in 2016, the period before final voting started was 29 days and balloting lasted for 12 days.

For all of the races, except Best Picture, the 8.469 eligible Oscar voters had to pick just one of the nominees; all of these categories have five contenders including Makeup & Hairstyling which has finally been bumped up from three. The top award uses a preferential ballot that asks voters to rank the nine nominees in order of preference. While the Best Picture Academy Awards winner is chosen by a complicated counting method, the others are determined by a simple popular vote.

