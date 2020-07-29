Oscar winners who could take home Emmys in 2020 include Cate Blanchett, Olivia Colman …

When the industry likes you, they really like you. The various acting categories at this year’s Emmy nominations include many actors who have bounced back and forth between film and TV with great success. Fourteen Oscar-winning performers reaped Emmy bids this year: Mahershala Ali (“Ramy”), Alan Arkin and Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”), Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”), Olivia Colman (“The Crown”), Laura Dern and Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”), Louis Gossett Jr., Jeremy Irons and Regina King (“Watchmen”), Lupita Nyong’o (“Serengeti” narrator), Brad Pitt (“Saturday Night Live”), Octavia Spencer (“Self Made”) and Christoph Waltz (“Most Dangerous Game”). Dern, Douglas, Gossett, Irons, King, Pitt and Streep are previous Emmy winners.

SEE Full list of 2020 Emmy nominations

The trio of “Watchmen” contenders are in the most-nominated series of the year, Dern is just coming off an Oscar win, Douglas just saw “The Kominsky Method” break through in Comedy Series and, of course, Streep is Streep.

Meanwhile, Ali, Arkin, Blanchett, Colman, Nyong’o, Spencer and Waltz are all looking to add an “E” to their hunt for the EGOT. Blanchett and Colman are arguably the top contenders to take home Emmys. But much like the previous Emmy winners mentioned, you can’t count Ali, Arkin, Nyong’o, Spencer or Waltz out either considering how beloved they are in the industry.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions