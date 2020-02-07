Oscars 2020 acting nominees: Photo galleries ranking their greatest films from worst to best

Throughout the last few weeks and months, we’ve been updating our photo galleries of the 2020 Oscar nominees. Each gallery ranks their greatest films from worst to best, including the ones for front-runners Renee Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern and Brad Pitt. Take a tour of each of the 14 actors and actresses below to see if your favorite movies were ranked on top. Just click on the name to be taken to the gallery.

ANTONIO BANDERAS

Oscar nominee for “Pain and Glory” with other roles in “Philadelphia,” “Evita” and “Puss in Boots”

KATHY BATES

Oscar winner for “Misery” plus nominations for “Primary Colors,” “About Schmidt” and “Richard Jewell”

LAURA DERN

Oscar nominee for “Rambling Rose,” “Wild” and “Marriage Story”

LEONARDO DICAPRIO

Oscar winner for “The Revenant” plus nominations for “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape,” “The Aviator,” “Blood Diamond,” “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

TOM HANKS

Oscar winner for “Philadelphia” and “Forrest Gump” plus nominations for “Big,” “Saving Private Ryan,” “Cast Away” and “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

ANTHONY HOPKINS

Oscar winner for “The Silence of the Lambs” plus nominations for “The Remains of the Day,” “Nixon,” “Amistad” and “The Two Popes”

SCARLETT JOHANSSON

Oscar nominee for “Marriage Story” and “Jojo Rabbit” plus roles in “Lost in Translation” and “The Avengers”

AL PACINO

Oscar winner for “Scent of a Woman” plus nominations for “The Godfather,” “Serpico,” “The Godfather Part II,” “Dog Day Afternoon,” “and justice for all,” “Dick Tracy,” “Glengarry Glen Ross” and “The Irishman”

JOE PESCI

Oscar winner for “Goodfellas” plus nominations for “Raging Bull” and “The Irishman”

JOAQUIN PHOENIX

Oscar nominee for “Gladiator,” “Walk the Line,” “The Master” and “Joker”

BRAD PITT

Oscar winner for “12 Years a Slave” plus nominations for “Twelve Monkeys,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” “Moneyball,” “The Big Short” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

SAOIRSE RONAN

Oscar nominee for “Atonement,” “Brooklyn,” “Lady Bird” and “Little Women”

CHARLIZE THERON

Oscar winner for “Monster” plus nominations for “North Country” and “Bombshell”

RENEE ZELLWEGER

Oscar winner for “Cold Mountain” plus nominations for “Bridget Jones’ Diary,” “Chicago” and “Judy”

Plus we’ve ranked the careers of three of the more prolific directors among this year’s nominees:

SAM MENDES

Oscar winner for “American Beauty” plus other films “Revolutionary Road,” “Skyfall” and “1917”

MARTIN SCORSESE

Oscar winner for “The Departed” plus nominations for “Raging Bull,” “The Last Temptation of Christ,” “Goodfellas,” “The Age of Innocence,” “Gangs of New York,” “The Aviator,” “Hugo,” “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “The Irishman”

QUENTIN TARANTINO

Oscar winner for “Pulp Fiction” and “Django Unchained plus nominations for “Inglourious Basterds” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

