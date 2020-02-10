We dish the best, worst and OMG moments of the 2020 Oscars

Gold Derby editors and contributors are obsessed with show business awards. They are a sassy bunch who rarely agree on anything, and that’s never been more true than at the 2020 Oscars. This year’s ceremony airs live coast-to-coast Sunday, February 9 on ABC beginning at 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET.

As a refresher, “Joker” lead all films with 11 nominations, followed by 10 bids apiece for “The Irishman,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “1917” and six each for “Jojo Rabbit,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story” and “Parasite.”

Follow along as the show unfolds with our musings on the best, worst and OMG moments of the 92nd Academy Awards. Joining our fun live blog are: Chris Beachum, John Benutty, Charles Bright, Riley Chow, Denton Davidson, Lisa DiGiovine, Marcus James Dixon, Sam Eckmann, Joyce Eng, Luca Giliberti, Kevin Jacobsen, Jeffrey Kare, Zach Laws, Rob Licuria, Cordell Martin, Daniel Montgomery, Matt Noble, Tom O’Brien, Tom O’Neil, Susan Pennington, Tony Ruiz, Paul Sheehan and Susan Wloszczyna.

MARCUS JAMES DIXON: I still can’t believe there’s no host AGAIN this year. What a major bummer. Fingers crossed next year gets back on track.

ZACH LAWS: Gotta say, this is not how I expected the ceremony to start.

ROB LICURIA: Oh no, it’s Snow White and Rob Lowe all over again. Not liking this.

DANIEL MONTGOMERY: Janelle Monae and Billy Porter opening the Oscars singlehandedly demonstrates why you don’t need an Oscar host. Give me just this as a three-hour concert, please

MARCUS JAMES DIXON: Dancing Nazis? Okay!

SUSAN WLOSZCZYNA: Let’s hope Snow White isn’t going to show up in this musical opener.

TONY RUIZ: Janelle Monae!!! Billy Porter!!! Queerest Oscar opening number ever!!! And I’m totally here for it.

LISA DIGIOVINE: JANELLE MONAE—woke up the audience–an opening humber with life–go Janelle

KEVIN JACOBSEN: I was the mind behind all of this, thank you so much.

LUCA GILIBERTI: This opening doesn’t make up for the lack of diverse nominees, but damn this is a spectacular performance!

SUSAN PENNINGTON: I love it! It will be remembered!

CORDELL MARTIN: great opening by Janelle Monae!

JEFFREY KARE: Good thing Janelle took a moment to acknowledge the female directors.

DANIEL MONTGOMERY: Okay, the people in the front row are definitely not on Janelle Monae’s wavelength, but I am fully picking up what she is putting down. Loved the reference to “Midsommar” in the costumes, which the voters in room would’ve gotten if they bothered to watch that movie.

SUSAN WLOSZCZYNA: Look two non-hosts that were hosts before looking like they are hosting. Irony is still alive.

JOYCE ENG: Can’t wait for all the “They should’ve hosted” comments.

ZACH LAWS: Would it really have been that difficult to just get Steve Martin and Chris Rock to host? They’re killing it!

DANIEL MONTGOMERY: I liked some of this opening non-monologue monologue by Chris Rock and Steve Martin, but I don’t think we really needed it. Just get to the awards.

MATT NOBLE: Martin and Rock remind me of why Oscars need a host or two.

CORDELL MARTIN: Great clip montage!

JEFFREY KARE: What an inventive way to highlight the acting nominees!

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Brad Pitt – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

SUSAN WLOSZCZYNA: Brad, getting political. Cool!

SUSAN PENNINGTON: Suggestion for new Emmy category: Best Speech Giver. Brad Pitt wins hands down!

JEFFREY KARE: Such a great speech from Brad Pitt.

SUSAN WLOSZCZYNA: Brad getting weepy! Love it. It means sooo much to him. Good shout-out for stunt actors as well.

LISA DIGIOVINE: holy fudge, Brad Pitt has never won an Oscar, truly crazy—nice shoutout to Quentin Tarantino and Leo Dicaprio and the stunt crews in his thank yous —Pitt is a gracious gent–yes indeed he became ‘that once upon a time in Hollywood.’

JEFFREY KARE: I’m not sure if we need presenters to introduce other presenters.

RILEY CHOW: Why is there a presenter for the presenter?

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE: “Toy Story 4”

JEFFREY KARE: Well, that rare animated sequel ended up winning.

MARCUS JAMES DIXON: It’s official, the Oscar curse for sequels still exists … just as long as you’re not “Toy Story”!



BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILMS: “Hair Love”

KEVIN JACOBSEN: Thrilled for “Hair Love”! Yes, it was the most prominent but this is insanely deserving.

SUSAN WLOSZCZYNA: This show is way more political this year –and I think I like it. “Canadian Elsa is basically the same, but with health care!”

JEFFREY KARE: Josh Gad should host the Oscars someday. He also deserves an Oscar for getting Idina Menzel’s name right.

PERFORMANCE: “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II”

CHRIS BEACHUM: Disney wanted a bunch of their stuff in the first half-hour, between Toy Story 4 and Frozen II.

JOYCE ENG: Really a missed opportunity to not have John Travolta introduce all the Elsas.

MARCUS JAMES DIXON: Why aren’t the Elsas wearing blue? This is wrong, wrong, wrong.

LISA DIGIOVINE: The Elsas—loving these belters from all over the world….the power of one musical….and Idina–everyone knows HER NAME NOW! what a voice. It’s like Broadway at the Oscars.

DANIEL MONTGOMERY: I like the idea of international singers doing “Into the Unknown,” but the cynic in me feels like it’s just Disney covering its bases by promoting its movie to international markets.

DANIEL MONTGOMERY: The Disney+ commercial immediately following “Into the Unknown” is not making me any less cynical.

LUCA GILIBERTI: Loved, loved, loved the “Into the Unknown” performance! How great to have an array of Elsas perform; it just shows how universal this story is.

SAM ECKMANN: Thank god Idina was granted an Oscar do-over to showcase her true power without the shadow of “Adele Dazeem” looming. Awesome performance.

JEFFREY KARE: Loved seeing that brief “Catch Me If You Can” reunion between Hanks and DiCaprio.

