Oscars 2020 In Memoriam: Which people made the cut and who was left out?

For Sunday’s Oscars 2020 ceremony on ABC, producers had a difficult decision of which film industry people would make the cut and who would unfortunately be left out of the “In Memoriam.” For the segment, for the song “Yesterday” performed by Grammy champ Billie Eilish.

Over 100 people in the film industry, many of them academy members, have passed away in the past 12 months. Here is a list of the some of the names included in the tribute:

Danny Aiello (actor)

Jim Alexander (sound)

Bibi Andersson (actor)

Ben Barenholtz (executive)

Kobe Bryant (producer)

Diahann Carroll (actor)

Seymour Cassel (actor)

William J. Creber (production designer)

Doris Day (actress)

Stanley Donen (director)

Kirk Douglas (actor/producer)

Robert Evans (executive)

Peter Fonda (actor)

Robert Forster (actor)

Harriet Frank, Jr. (writer)

Leonard Goldberg (executive)

Steve Golin (executive/producer)

Rutger Hauer (actor)

Buck Henry (writer/director/actor)

Terry Jones (actor/writer)

Paul LeBlanc (make-up artist)

Edward Lewis (producer)

Branko Lustig (producer)

Michael Lynne (executive)

Barry Malkin (editor)

Peter Mayhew (actor)

Sylvia Miles (actor)

D.A. Pennebaker (documentarian)

David Picker (executive/producer)

Bernie Pollack (costume designer)

Andre Previn (composer)

Sid Ramin (composer)

Alvin Sargent (writer)

Sid Sheinberg (executive)

John Singleton (director/writer)

Rip Torn (actor)

Piero Tosi (costume designer)

Anna Udvardy (producer)

Agnes Varda (documentarian)

Joss Williams (visual effects)

Richard Williams (animator)

John Witherspoon (actor)

Franco Zeffirelli (director)

And here is a list of the some of the people who were omitted:

Rene Auberjonois (actor)

Rudy Behlmer (historian)

Frank Biondi, Jr. (executive)

Zev Braun (producer)

Larry Cohen (writer)

Tim Conway (actor)

John Corso (production designer)

Valentina Cortese (actor)

Billy Drago (actor)

Samuel Gelfman (producer)

Valerie Harper (actor)

David Hedison (actor)

Katherine Helmond (actor)

Norman Hollyn (composer)

Igo Kantor (composer)

Ann Lambert (costume designer)

Peter Larkin (production designer)

Ron Leibman (actor)

Mildred Lewis (producer)

George Litto (executive)

Carol Lynley (actor)

Bill Macy (actor)

William Manger (sound)

Mardik Martin (writer)

Mark Medoff (writer)

Lawrence Paull (production designer)

Susan Pitt (animation)

Michael J. Pollard (actor)

Hal Prince (director)

Milton Quon (animator)

Terry Rawlings (editor)

Bernard Slade (writer)

Dan Taylor (visual effects)

Carol Titelman (executive)

Zaza Urushadze (director)

Stephen Verona (director)

Morgan Woodward (actor)

