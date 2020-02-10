Oscars 2020 live streaming post-show with our reactions to the stunning winners and losers [WATCH]

Immediately following the Oscars 2020 ceremony on ABC, watch our annual tradition of a Gold Derby post-show with stunned reactions to the winners, losers, speeches, performances and more. The live streaming program on our home page will start at approximately 11:30 p.m. ET; 8:30 p.m. PT.

Gold Derby editors Matt Noble and Riley Chow will be co-hosting. Joining them will be editors Marcus Dixon, Zach Laws, Rob Licuria and Tom O’Neil, plus contributors Charles Bright and Tony Ruiz.

The 92nd annual Academy Awards event was live from Hollywood over the past 3+ hours. There was no host for the second straight year. Producers had announced 40 presenters and seven performers, including those for all five Best Original Song: Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman. Plus there were special performances from Billie Eilish and Janelle Monae.

The nine films which competed for Best Picture on Sunday evening were “Ford v Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Joker,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story,” “1917,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Parasite.”

