Oscars 2020 nominations: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Connor Webb for a tremendous score of 85.48% when predicting the Oscars 2020 nominations on Monday. He is just ahead of three people — Vektor, cartoonlover and Ronnie Burner — at 83.87% and has a great point score total of 64,425 by using the 500 super bets wisely.

Over 12,400 people worldwide predicted these champs in 24 movie categories for the Academy Awards. Our top scorer got 106 of the 125 nominee slots correct, including some semi-long shots like Todd Phillips for “Joker” (Best Director), Cynthia Erivo for “Harriet” (Best Actress) and Florence Pugh for “Little Women” for Best Supporting Actress.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For our 11 Editors predicting, Joyce Eng is in first place with 82.26% correct. There is a tie for second place at 80.65% for Riley Chow and Paul Sheehan. Tom O’Neil is next with 79.84%. Zach Laws follows with 78.23% and then myself with 77.42%. A three-way tie is next at 76.61% for Marcus Dixon, Daniel Montgomery and Matt Noble. The final two spots are for Rob Licuria with 73.39% and Susan Wloszczyna with 70.97%. See Editors’ scores.

Be sure to make your Oscar winner predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the ceremony on February 9. And join in the thrilling debate over the 2020 Academy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

