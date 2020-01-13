Oscars 2020 nominations: Joyce Eng (Gold Derby) tops all Experts predicting nominees

Congratulations to our Expert Joyce Eng (Gold Derby) for an outstanding score of 82.26% when predicting the Oscars 2020 nominations on Monday. She is best among 31 Experts, journalists who cover the film and entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Over 12,400 people worldwide predicted these champs in 24 movie categories for the Academy Awards. Our top scorer got 102 of the 125 nominee slots correct, including some semi-long shots like Florence Pugh for “Little Women” for Best Supporting Actress, plus all nine Best Picture nominees and all of the contenders for Best Adapted Screenplay.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For the other 30 Experts predicting, there is a tie in second place at 80.65% for Tariq Khan (Fox TV) and Glenn Whipp (L.A. Times). Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby) is next with 79.84% and then Jack Mathews (Gold Derby) at 78.23%. A three-way tie follows at 76.61% for Pete Hammond (Deadline), Michael Musto (NewNowNext) and Sasha Stone (Awards Daily). Edward Douglas (The Beast) follows with 75.81% and then a tie at 75.00% for Wilson Morales (BlackFilm) and Peter Travers (Rolling Stone).

Up next is Thelma Adams (Gold Derby) at 74.19% and then a three-way tie at 73.39% for Scott Mantz (Collider), Nikki Novak (Fandango) and Brian Truitt (USA Today). Perri Nemiroff (Collider) and Christopher Rosen (Decider) are tied with 72.58%. We then have a tie at 71.77% for Susan King (Gold Derby) and Anne Thompson (Indiewire).

A three-way tie at 70.97% follows for Erik Davis (Fandango), Matthew Jacobs (HuffPo) and Susan Wloszczyna. The remaining scores are Jazz Tangcay (Variety) at 70.16%, Alicia Malone (TCM) at 69.35%, Andrea Mandell (USA Today) at 68.55%, Tim Gray (Variety) at 67.74%, Kevin Polowy (Yahoo) at 67.74%, Keith Simanton (IMDB) at 66.94% and Claudia Puig (KPCC) at 66.13%. Not predicting all categories were Eric Deggans (NPR) at 41.13%, Jeffrey Wells (Hollywood-Elsewhere) at 33.87% and Grae Drake (Moviefone) at 17.74%.

Be sure to make your Oscar winner predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the ceremony on February 9.

