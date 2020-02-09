Oscars 2020 red carpet online: How to watch live stream for free without a TV

The best part of the Oscars happens even before the first award is handed out. We’re talking about the red carpet. This year it is even easier for people to see all their favorite stars strut their stuff before they enter the Dolby Theater for the 92nd annual Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9.

The academy is streaming the official red carpet coverage for the 2019 Oscars on Twitter (or via @TheAcademy). Actress Laura Marano and journalist Louis Virtel host and the fun starts at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET. Use the hashtag #OscarsAllAccess to submit a question for one of the nominees, presenters or performers and then see them get asked in real-time.

ABC will also be covering the arrivals from its prime spots on the red carpet. To watch this 90-minute special tune in to your local ABC station at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET. Cable subscribers can watch at the ABC website or via the ABC app. And so can some customers of live streaming services.

DirecTV Now, Hulu with Live TV, PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV have deals with certain ABC affiliates (you can sign up for a 7-day free trial). Unfortunately, AT&T Watch Now, Fubo TV, Philo and Sling TV don’t carry ABC live.

