Oscars 2020: Scott Mantz (Collider) tops all Experts predicting winners

Congratulations to our Expert Scott Mantz (Collider) for an outstanding score of 91.67% when predicting the Academy Awards winners on Sunday. He got 22 of the 24 categories correct and is best among 36 Experts, journalists who cover film and entertainment throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Over 10,200 people worldwide predicted these 2020 Oscars champs in all 24 categories in Hollywood. Mantz only missed twice: for Best Director (choosing Sam Mendes) and Sound Editing (missing “1917”). He got the rest correct, including the hard-to-predict Best Picture winner of “Parasite” and the four acting victories of Renee Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern and Brad Pitt.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For the other 35 Editors predicting, there is a four-way tie for second place at 87.50% for Edward Douglas (Weekend Warrior), Alicia Malone (TCM), Wilson Morales (BlackFilm) and Glenn Whipp (L.A. Times). We then have a seven-way tie at 83.33% for Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Tariq Khan (Fox TV), Andrea Mandell (USA Today), Jack Mathews (Gold Derby), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby) and Peter Travers (Rolling Stone).

An eight-way tie at 79.17% follows for Erik Davis (Fandango), Bonnie Fuller (Hollywood Life), Tim Gray (Variety), Pete Hammond (Deadline), Matthew Jacobs (HuffPo), Perri Nemiroff (Collider), Sasha Stone (Awards Daily) and Anne Thompson (Indiewire). Up next at 75.00% are Dave Karger (IMDB), Michael Musto (NewNowNext), Claudia Puig (KPCC), Christopher Rose (Decider) and Keith Simanton (IMDB).

We then have a four-way tie at 70.83% for Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes), Susan King (Gold Derby), Kevin Polowy (Yahoo) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). A trio of Jen Chaney (Vulture), Grae Drake (Moviefone) and Jazz Tangcay (Variety) tie at 66.67%. Up next at 62.50% are Nikki Novak (Fandango) and Brian Truitt (USA TODAY). Jeffrey Wells (Hollywood-Elsewhere) is at 58.33%, followed by Eric Deggans (NPR) at 50.00%.

VOTE for nominees of the Gold Derby Film Decade Awards 2010-2019

Be sure to vote today for our Gold Derby decade awards featuring the best of the best from 2010 to 2019. You can keep changing your ballot as often as you like until the event closes on February 21. All 1,500 candidates you’ll see across 22 categories were nominees at either the Oscars, annual Gold Derby Film Awards or both. And join in the fun debate over these contenders taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions