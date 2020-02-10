Oscars 2020 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Ruhfkraut1 for our first ever perfect score when predicting the Academy Awards winners on Sunday. He is just ahead of six people who got 95.83% correct — cruisinconnor, Joey Armenio, FullFrontal, Kevin J. Kohler, Matthew J. Montez and Camilo Martinez. He also has a great point score total of 14,027 by using the 500 super bets wisely.

Over 10,200 people worldwide predicted these 2020 Oscars champs in all 24 categories in Hollywood. Our top scorer got all of these categories correct, including the hard-to-predict Best Picture winner of “Parasite” and the four acting victories of Renee Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern and Brad Pitt.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For our 11 Editors predicting, we have a five-way tie in the top spot at 83.33% (only four incorrect picks) for Riley Chow, Joyce Eng, Zach Laws, Tom O’Neil and Paul Sheehan. The three tied at 79.17% are Rob Licuria, Daniel Montgomery and myself. Marcus Dixon and Matt Noble follow with 75.00%. Susan Wloszczyna is next with 70.83%. See Editors’ scores.

