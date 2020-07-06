Oscars 2021: Which leading lady is most deserving of a 2nd Best Actress trophy? Kate Winslet, Jennifer Lawrence, Sophia Loren? [POLL]

The number of actresses who have won a Best Actress Oscar twice is as impressive as it is elite. The lucky 13 are Meryl Streep, Bette Davis, Ingrid Bergman, Jane Fonda, Elizabeth Taylor, Olivia de Havilland, Glenda Jackson, Jodie Foster, Sally Field, Vivien Leigh, Frances McDormand, Luise Rainer and Hilary Swank.

Who might join the two-timer club at the 93rd Academy Awards? While the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has made theater screenings a dicey proposition for the time being, there is been a revival of drive-ins, a surge of VOD titles and streaming sites taking up the slack. Presuming that the five ladies below qualify as leads, here are the actresses who could claim a second Best Actress trophy on April 25.

Olivia Colman, (“The Father”): This Brit won her first Oscar for her role as the amusingly addled 18th-century ruler Queen Anne in 2018’s royal farce “The Favourite.” Her latest film co-stars Anthony Hopkins as her elderly father moves in with his daughter as he struggles with dementia. (see photo above)

Marion Cotillard, (“Annette”): Paris-born Cotillard won her statuette for her rendition of French chanteuse Edith Piath in 2007’s “La Vie en Rose,” becoming the only actor to win for a French-language performance. Her current role is an all-singing one as a famous soprano opposite Adam Driver as her stand-up comic husband. Their lives are changed when their baby daughter exhibits a unique gift.

Sophia Loren, (“The Life Ahead”): This Italian beauty won her first Oscar for 1960’s “Two Women,” as a mother protecting her daughter from the horrors of war. She became the first actor to win for a foreign-language performance. At 85, she is starring an update of 1977’s “Madame Rosa,” that year’s foreign-language winner. She plays a Holocaust survivor with 35-year-old transgender daughter who takes in a 12-year-old Senegalese street and a 10-year-old Romanian street kid. If Loren does triumph, she will beat the record held by Helen Hayes (1932’s “The Sin of Madelon Claudet, 1971’s “Airport” for the longest gap between a first and second Oscar win.

Jennifer Lawrence (“Red, White and Water”): The actress who previously won an Oscar as a depressed young widow for 2012’s “Silver Linings Playbook” plays a U.S. soldier who suffers a traumatic brain injury in Afghanistan and struggles to recover back home.

Kate Winslet (“Ammonite”): The British actress who has seven Oscar nominations under her belt won an Academy Award for her role as an illiterate Nazi concentration camp guard who has an affair with a teenage boy. In her most recent film that is set in the 1840s, Winslet is a self-taught palaeontologist on the Southern coast of England who scrapes by selling fossils as souvenirs to tourists. A traveler asks hires her to take care of his wife, who has suffered a tragedy, so he can go on his trip. What initially is a testy relationship between the two women turns into a love affair.

Which of these five actresses would you most like to see hoisting Oscar gold again for a lead role? Take the poll below and share your thoughts in the comments.

