2021 Oscars: Watch chats with 8 creators of Best Documentary contenders

Gold Derby senior editor Joyce Eng recently conducted fascinating, in-depth discussions with the directors and/or producers of eight of the leading contenders for Best Documentary at many major awards in 2021, including the Oscars. Watch her one-on-one chats with each creator plus group roundtable talks about the creative challenges they all faced while making their films.

Discussions include “Rebuilding Paradise” (Sara Bernstein, producer) Nat Geo; “Miss Americana” (Lana Wilson, director) Netflix; “Boys State” (Amanda McBaine, director) Apple TV+; “40 Years a Prisoner” (Tommy Oliver, director) HBO; “All In: The Fight for Democracy” (Lisa Cortes, director) Amazon Prime Video; “On the Record” (Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering, directors) HBO; “Kingdom of Silence” (Rick Rowley, director) Showtime; and “A Most Beautiful Thing” (Mary Mazzio, director) 50 Egg Films.