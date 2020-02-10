Oscars live blog 2020: ‘Toy Story 4’ and ‘Hair Love’ make history by winning animation categories [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Who were the big winners at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards, who lost, who upset and who made history? Go here for the complete list of winners in all 24 categories as they’re announced, but scroll down here for our minute-by-minute analysis as winners are announced throughout the night.

“Joker” led the Oscar nominations with 11, followed by “The Irishman,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “1917” with 10 apiece. And there was a lot of history at stake for those films. “Joker” had the potential to become the first superhero (or in this case supervillain) comic book movie to win Best Picture. Netflix‘s “The Irishman” would’ve been the first streaming movie to win. “Hollywood” had the potential to bring filmmaker Quentin Tarantino his first Best Picture and Best Director victories despite two past wins for writing (“Pulp Fiction” and “Django Unchained”). And “1917” would’ve been only the third winner this century without any acting nominations; “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” and “Slumdog Millionaire” also won without acting noms.

But those weren’t the only films with a shot at the top prize. “1917” went in as the front-runner according to the combined predictions of almost 10,000 registered Gold Derby users, but “Parasite” was breathing down its neck. And talk about historic: it was the first Korean film ever nominated for Best Picture or Best International Feature. And it had the chance to become the first non-English-language film from any country to win Best Picture from the motion picture academy.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to significant milestone moments. Follow along below starting at 8:00pm (times listed are Eastern).

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates

8:13pm — First award of the night, Best Supporting Actor, goes to Brad Pitt for his role a a loyal stuntman in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” This is his first acting Oscar, but a lot of people might not realize that it’s actually his second Oscar. He won Best Picture as a producer of “12 Years a Slave.” In fact, three of his seven Oscar nominations have been as a producer; he also earned Best Picture bids for “Moneyball” and “The Big Short.” His other acting nominations were for “12 Monkeys,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” and “Moneyball.” He tells the audience that he only gets 45 seconds for his speech, which is more than the US Senate gave John Bolton in its impeachment “trial.” He also pays tribute to the industry’s stuntmen and remembers his experiences of seeing “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” and getting his breakthrough from Ridley Scott in “Thelma and Louise.” “Once upon a time in Hollywood, ain’t that the truth,” he says.”

8:22pm — Best Animated Feature is next, presented by Mindy Kaling and awarded to … “Toy Story 4”! That was the front-runner to win, but it seemed like a soft front-runner since it lost the Golden Globe to “Missing Link” and the BAFTA Award to “Klaus.” Perhaps the field being so divided helped it win here given its critical acclaim and huge box office. This is only the second sequel ever to win Best Animated Feature at the Oscars. The only other winning sequel was, you guessed it, “Toy Story 3.” That also makes this the first movie franchise to win Best Animated Feature twice.

8:25pm — Best Animated Short follows immediately after, and it goes to “Hair Love,” by Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver. Cherry follows Kobe Bryant as the second former pro athlete to win an Oscar, and Karen Rupert Toliver is the first Black woman ever to win an Oscar for animation. Bryant and Peter Ramsey (“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”) are the only other Black filmmakers ever to win Oscars for animation.