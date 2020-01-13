2020 Oscar nominations: Full list of Academy Awards nominees in all 24 categories [UPDATING LIVE]

Nominations for the 92nd Oscars were announced on Monday, January 13 at the academy’s headquarters in Beverly Hills, California. (Scroll down for the full and complete list.)

Final voting doesn’t start until January 30 and then runs for only six days; that is the shortest time for balloting in the history of these top movie honors. The Academy Awards ceremony takes place on February 9 and for the second time in as many years, it won’t have a host.

At 5:18 a.m. PT/8:20 a.m. ET, nominees were announced in nine categories: Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Costume Design, Film Editing, Original Score, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, Animated Short and Live Action Short.

At 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET, nominees were announced in the remaining 15 races: Picture, Director, Actor, Actress, Adapted Screenplay, Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Song, Production Design, Visual Effects, Animated Feature, Documentary Feature, Documentary Short and Foreign Language Film.

Best Picture



Best Director



Best Actress



Best Actor



Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Best Adapted Screenplay



Best Original Screenplay



Best Cinematography



Best Costume Design

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Best Film Editing



Best Makeup and Hairstyling



Best Original Score



Best Original Song



Best Production Design



Best Sound Editing

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Sound Mixing

1917

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Visual Effects



Best Foreign Language Film



Best Animated Feature



Best Animated Short



Best Documentary Feature



Best Documentary Short



Best Live Action Short



