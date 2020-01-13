2020 Oscar nominations: Full list of Academy Awards nominees in all 24 categories [UPDATING LIVE]

Nominations for the 92nd Oscars were announced on Monday, January 13 at the academy’s headquarters in Beverly Hills, California. (Scroll down for the full and complete list.)
Final voting doesn’t start until January 30 and then runs for only six days; that is the shortest time for balloting in the history of these top movie honors. The Academy Awards ceremony takes place on February 9 and for the second time in as many years, it won’t have a host.
At 5:18 a.m. PT/8:20 a.m. ET, nominees were announced in nine categories: Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Costume Design, Film Editing, Original Score, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, Animated Short and Live Action Short.
At 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET, nominees were announced in the remaining 15 races: Picture, Director, Actor, Actress, Adapted Screenplay, Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Song, Production Design, Visual Effects, Animated Feature, Documentary Feature, Documentary Short and Foreign Language Film.
Best Picture
Best Director
Best Actress
Best Actor
Best Supporting Actress
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”
Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
Best Adapted Screenplay
Best Original Screenplay
Best Cinematography
Best Costume Design
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Irishman
Best Film Editing
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Best Original Score
Best Original Song
Best Production Design
Best Sound Editing
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Sound Mixing
1917
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Visual Effects
Best Foreign Language Film
Best Animated Feature
Best Animated Short
Best Documentary Feature
Best Documentary Short
Best Live Action Short
