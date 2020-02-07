2020 Oscars predictions: Official odds in all 24 Academy Awards categories

The 2020 Oscar season is shorter than ever; winners are set to be announced this weekend on Sunday, February 9. So who will win? Scroll down for our predictions in all 24 categories from Best Picture to Best Live Action Short. Those predictions are listed in order of our racetrack odds with our projected winners highlighted in gold.

Our odds have been calculated by combining the predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center. That includes dozens of Expert journalists from major media outlets, the Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby, the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Oscars, the All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores predicting the Oscars over the last couple of years, and our largest bloc of everyday Users, many of whom will most likely outscore us all.

“Joker” goes into the awards as the most nominated film with 11 bids including Best Picture, though two other films appear to be the ones duking it out for the win: “1917,” which won Producers Guild, Directors Guild and BAFTA Awards, and “Parasite,” which was honored by the Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild. Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice champ “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is also a major contender, while “The Irishman” joins them among the most recognized films of the year with 10 bids. Rounding out the category are “Marriage Story,” “Little Women” and “Ford v Ferrari.” Might we be underestimating any of those?

There’s still time to make or update your own forecasts right here before this weekend’s awards are handed out. Check out our odds below, and join the discussion on this and more with your fellow movie fans in our forums.

BEST PICTURE

“1917” — 5/1

“Parasite” — 11/2

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — 7/1

“Jojo Rabbit” — 17/2

“The Irishman” — 9/1

“Joker” — 9/1

“Marriage Story” — 10/1

“Little Women” — 21/2

“Ford v Ferrari” — 23/2

BEST DIRECTOR

Sam Mendes, “1917” — 16/5

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” — 19/5

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — 9/2

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman” — 9/2

Todd Phillips, “Joker” — 9/2

BEST ACTRESS

Renee Zellweger, “Judy” — 31/10

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story” — 4/1

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell” — 4/1

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women” — 9/2

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” — 9/2

BEST ACTOR

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” — 31/10

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story” — 39/10

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory” — 9/2

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — 9/2

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes” — 9/2

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” — 31/10

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit” — 39/10

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell” — 9/2

Florence Pugh, “Little Women” — 9/2

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell” — 9/2

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — 31/10

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” — 4/1

Al Pacino, “The Irishman” — 4/1

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” — 9/2

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes” — 9/2

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“Jojo Rabbit” — 10/3

“Little Women” — 37/10

“The Irishman” — 4/1

“Joker” — 9/2

“The Two Popes” — 9/2

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Parasite” — 10/3

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — 18/5

“Marriage Story” — 9/2

“Knives Out” — 9/2

“1917” — 9/2

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

“1917” — 31/10

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — 4/1

“The Irishman” — 9/2

“Joker” — 9/2

“The Lighthouse” — 9/2

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

“Little Women” — 82/25

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — 39/10

“Jojo Rabbit” — 4/1

“The Irishman” — 9/2

“Joker” — 9/2

BEST FILM EDITING

“Ford v Ferrari” — 69/20

“Parasite” — 18/5

“The Irishman” — 4/1

“Joker” — 9/2

“Jojo Rabbit” — 9/2

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“Bombshell” — 16/5

“Joker” — 39/10

“Judy” — 4/1

“1917” — 9/2

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” — 9/2

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — 10/3

“1917” — 19/5

“Parasite” — 4/1

“The Irishman” — 9/2

“Jojo Rabbit” — 9/2

BEST SCORE

“Joker” — 16/5

“1917” — 19/5

“Little Women” — 9/2

“Marriage Story” — 9/2

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” — 9/2

BEST SONG

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from “Rocketman” — 16/5

“Stand Up” from “Harriet” — 39/10

“Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II” — 9/2

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4” — 9/2

“I’m Standing with You” from “Breakthrough” — 9/2

BEST SOUND EDITING

“1917” — 16/5

“Ford v Ferrari” — 19/5

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — 9/2

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” — 9/2

“Joker” — 9/2

BEST SOUND MIXING

“1917” — 82/25

“Ford v Ferrari” — 37/10

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — 9/2

“Joker” — 9/2

“Ad Astra” — 9/2

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“1917” — 69/20

“Avengers: Endgame” — 19/5

“The Irishman” — 4/1

“The Lion King” — 4/1

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” — 9/2

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Toy Story 4” — 17/5

“Klaus” — 19/5

“Missing Link” — 4/1

“I Lost My Body” — 9/2

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” — 9/2

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“American Factory” — 82/25

“For Sama” — 4/1

“Honeyland” — 4/1

“The Cave” — 9/2

“The Edge of Democracy” — 9/2

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

“Parasite” — 31/10

“Pain and Glory” — 39/10

“Les Miserables” — 9/2

“Honeyland” — 9/2

“Corpus Christi” — 9/2

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

“Hair Love” — 82/25

“Kitbull” — 19/5

“Sister” — 9/2

“Memorable” — 9/2

“Dcera (Daughter)” — 9/2

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone” — 16/5

“St. Louis Superman” — 4/1

“Walk Run Cha-Cha” — 9/2

“In the Absence” — 9/2

“Life Overtakes Me” — 9/2

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

“Brotherhood” — 71/20

“The Neighbors’ Window” — 71/20

“Saria” — 9/2

“Nefta Football Club” — 9/2

“A Sister” — 9/2

Be sure to make your Oscar winner predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before winners are announced on February 9. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Academy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.