Oscars red carpet photo gallery 2020: Who were best and worst dressed celebrities?

Just admit it: the real reason you watch the Oscars every year is for the red carpet. Who among the stars that turned out for the ceremony on February 9, 2020 topped our list of best dressed and who found themselves at the bottom of the dirty clothes hamper? Tour our photo gallery of Oscar pictures above to see all of the best and worst dressed celebs at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Some of the nominees were winners when it came to their fashions while others were not so fortunate. And for every ingenue who looked drop-dead gorgeous in her designer frock, there was another who was a fashion flop. Likewise, some of Hollywood’s leading men looked like runway models while others suffered crash landings.

This year’s 10 nominated lead actors/actresses who we hope look stunning on the red carpet are: Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”), Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”), Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”), Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”), Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”), Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”), Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”), Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”) and Renee Zellweger (“Judy”).

And the 10 nominated supporting performers who we have our eyes on are: Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”), Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”), Al Pacino (“The Irishman”), Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”), Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”), Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”), Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”), Florence Pugh (“Little Women”) and Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”).

Be sure to vote today for our Gold Derby decade awards featuring the best of the best from 2010 to 2019. You can keep changing your ballot as often as you like until the event closes on February 21. All 1,500 candidates you’ll see across 22 categories were nominees at either the Oscars, annual Gold Derby Film Awards or both. And join in the fun debate over these contenders taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions