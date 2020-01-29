Our readers want double nominee Scarlett Johansson to live happily ever after with an Oscar for ‘Marriage Story’

Scarlett Johansson is a double Oscar nominee for her performances in “Marriage Story” and “Jojo Rabbit,” and chances are she’s not going to win both, especially since none of the previous 11 double nominees have done so. But you would love it if Oscar voters said “I do” to her in Best Actress for “Marriage Story.”

In a recent poll, 39 percent of our readers would like Johansson to take home the gold for the Noah Baumbach divorce drama. The vehicle was long thought to be the ticket to her overdue maiden Oscar bid, and it was (well, one of them), with Johansson delivery a layered, complex turn full of “Oscar clips.” But she also shone in quieter moments, communicating as much with her face as she did with a six-minute monologue.

Meanwhile, 26 percent would prefer the star to prevail in Best Supporting Actress for “Jojo Rabbit.” Like “Marriage Story,” she also plays a mother of a young boy who is separated from her husband, albeit for totally different reasons. Johansson skillfully manages a stealthily complicated role of an activist who supports and imparts wisdom on her child, who naively thinks the Hitler Youth could do no wrong.

The rest of our readers were all or nothing for ScarJo. About 7 percent want her to win for both, while 28 percent don’t want her to triumph for either performance. Way harsh, Tai.

But those people might get what they want. At the moment, it appears like Johansson will go 0-2, joining double losers Sigourney Weaver (1988’s “Gorillas in the Mist” and “Working Girl”) Emma Thompson (1993’s “The Remains of the Day” and “In the Name of the Father”), Julianne Moore (2002’s “Far From Heaven” and “The Hours”) and Cate Blanchett (2007’s “Elizabeth: The Golden Age” and “I’m Not There”). The acting categories have been a snooze so far, with the same four people bagging trophies, and Renee Zellweger (“Judy”) and Johansson’s own “Marriage Story” lawyer Laura Dern certainly feel like they have the lead and supporting, respectively, races on lock. Johansson is currently in second place in our odds in both categories.

