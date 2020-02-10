2020 Oscars presentation order: Which categories will be announced first on 92nd Academy Awards?

We’ve unearthed the running order of the 2020 Oscars before they air live on ABC on February 9. Over the course of upwards of three-and-half-hours, winners will be announced in 24 competitive categories. Below is the order in which the 90th Academy Awards will unfold.
As usual, one of the supporting acting races is first (this year, it is the men) and the show closes with the big one, Best Picture.
Supporting Actor
Animated Feature
Animated Short
Original Screenplay
Adapted Screenplay
Live Action Short
Production Design
Costume Design
Documentary Deature
Documentary Short
Supporting Actress
Sound Editing
Sound Mixing
Cinematography
Film Editing
Visual Effects
Makeup and Hairstyling
International Feature
Original Score
Original Song
Director
Actor
Actress
Best Picture
