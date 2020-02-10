2020 Oscars presentation order: Which categories will be announced first on 92nd Academy Awards?

We’ve unearthed the running order of the 2020 Oscars before they air live on ABC on February 9. Over the course of upwards of three-and-half-hours, winners will be announced in 24 competitive categories. Below is the order in which the 90th Academy Awards will unfold.

As usual, one of the supporting acting races is first (this year, it is the men) and the show closes with the big one, Best Picture.

Supporting Actor

Animated Feature

Animated Short

Original Screenplay

Adapted Screenplay

Live Action Short

Production Design

Costume Design

Documentary Deature

Documentary Short

Supporting Actress

Sound Editing

Sound Mixing

Cinematography

Film Editing

Visual Effects

Makeup and Hairstyling

International Feature

Original Score

Original Song

Director

Actor

Actress

Best Picture

