Oscars tragedy: ‘The Two Popes’ was likely 10th place for Best Picture nom, say 48% of readers [POLL RESULTS]

Did “The Two Popes” just miss out on a Best Picture Oscar nomination? That’s what a leading 48% of readers believe who voted in our our recent poll. You see, Academy Awards voters are allowed to nominate 10 movies for Best Picture, but this year they decided only to recognize nine: “Ford v Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Joker,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story,” “1917,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Parasite.” Had they nominated the maximum, our readers think “The Two Popes” would have nabbed that 10th slot. Talk about a true Oscars tragedy!

In 2011 the academy changed the number of Best Picture nominees to be a sliding scale between five and 10, but since then only eight or nine have been recognized each year. Per the Oscars rule book, in order to be nominated a movie must earn 5% of first-place rankings. Why the change? Academy exec Bruce Dern explained at the time, “If there are only eight pictures that truly earn that honor in a given year, we shouldn’t feel an obligation to round out the number.”

“The Two Popes” had come in 12th place in Gold Derby’s racetrack odds for a Best Picture nomination. The Netflix film, which chronicles the unusual friendship between Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis, received a trio of above-the-line Oscar bids for Best Actor (Jonathan Pryce), Best Supporting Actor (Anthony Hopkins) and Best Adapted Screenplay (Anthony McCarten). Had it also scored the coveted Best Picture bid, it would have tied “Ford v Ferrari” at four Oscar nominations.

Rian Johnson‘s “Knives Out” also earned love in our poll results, with 27% of users believing it was the likeliest 10th-place Best Picture nominee. The quirky whodunit earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay, but that’s it. None of its sprawling cast members (including Golden Globe nominees Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas) or behind-the-scenes artisans received any recognition.

Below, see our readers’ complete poll results:

48% — “The Two Popes”

27% — “Knives Out”

13% — “Bombshell”

8% — “The Farewell”

2% — “Pain and Glory”

1% — “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

1% — Something else

