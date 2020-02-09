2020 Oscars: What time do the 92nd Academy Awards start on Sunday, February 9?

The 92nd Oscars will be handed out on Sunday, February 9 beginning at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET and ABC will carry the show live nationwide. For the second year in a row, there won’t be a host to keep things moving along as 24 competitive Academy Awards are handed out by a slew of stars. Scroll down for all the details, including how to watch without a TV.

In between the presentations of the two dozen prizes, there will be performances of all five nominees for Best Original Song as detailed below. And clips from each of the nine nominees for Best Picture — “Ford v Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Joker,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story,” “1917,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Parasite”- will be shown.

While the 2020 Oscars won’t have a host, past emcees Steve Martin and Chris Rock are set to open the show and make merry in their monologue. Look for last year’s four acting winners — leads Olivia Colman and Rami Malek as well as featured players Mahershala Ali and Regina King to return to present prizes. The other presenters are listed below.

Presenters

Utkarsh Ambudkar, Zazie Beetz, Timothee Chalamet, James Corden, Penelope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Will Ferrell, Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Gal Gadot, Zack Gottsagen, Tom Hanks, Salma Hayek, Oscar Isaac, Mindy Kaling, Diane Keaton, Brie Larson, Shia LaBeouf, Spike Lee, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, George MacKay, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Anthony Ramos, Keanu Reeves, Ray Romano, Maya Rudolph, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran, Taika Waititi, Sigourney Weaver, Kristen Wiig and Rebel Wilson.

Performers of Best Original Song nominees

Cynthia Erivo: “Stand Up” from “Harriet”

Idina Menzel: “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II”

Elton John: “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from “Rocketman”

Chrissy Metz: “I’m Standing with You” from “Breakthrough”

Randy Newman: “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4”

How to watch without a TV

Cable TV subscribers can watch at ABC. com or via the ABC app. Subscribers of DirecTV Now, Hulu with Live TV, PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV can watch as well if their service has a deal with the local ABC affiliate (all offer free 7-day trials.)

How to make predictions

Before the Academy Awards begin, check out how our experts rank this year’s nominees. Then take a look at the most up-to-date combined odds before you make your own 2020 Oscar predictions. Don’t be afraid to jump in now since you can keep changing your predictions until show time.

