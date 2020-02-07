Oscars upsets: 24 potential surprise winners to watch for include Bong Joon Ho, Scarlett Johansson x 2 …

Think you know who will win at the 2020 Oscars? Well, think again! Since Gold Derby started allowing users to make their predictions, nobody has ever gone 24-for-24 on Oscar night. Upsets always happen, and this year will be no exception. Tour our photos above to see all of the nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards, who’s predicted to win each race based on the combined odds from our Experts, Editors and Users, and which surprise winner is most likely in each category, including Bong Joon Ho and Scarlett Johansson. Then be sure to make your own predictions before the ceremony airs live Sunday, February 9 on ABC. Can YOU be the first Derbyite ever to achieve 100% prediction accuracy?

The Best Picture winner is predicted to be “1917,” particularly after it dominated the Golden Globes, PGA, DGA and BAFTA Awards. However, if there’s one upset to bank on it’s “Parasite.” This South Korean film has a rooting factor like no other — just look at how its winning cast was received at the SAG Awards last month. Speaking of “Parasite,” it’s also in the runner-up position for Best Director, according to our combined odds. Sure, Sam Mendes (“1917”) is the front-runner after the precursors, but don’t count out love for “Parasite’s” auteur Bong Joon Ho.

The acting categories seem to be locked up for Renee Zellweger (“Judy”), Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”), Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”) and Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”). But Johansson appears in our “upset” position for both of her bids: Best Actress for “Marriage Story” and Best Supporting Actress for “Jojo Rabbit.” Sure, it’s been two decades since someone swept all of the televised awards and then failed to win the Oscar (looking at you, Russell Crowe), so Johansson has an uphill climb. But crazier things have happened.

Be sure to make your Oscar winner predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the ceremony on February 9. And join in the thrilling debate over the 2020 Academy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions