‘Outlander’ cast: 2020 Emmy ballot submissions include Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton …

The 2020 Emmy ballots have been released by the Television Academy, so we now know which shows, actors, etc. are in contention for this year’s golden statues. Starz’s “Outlander” accounts for 11 entries on the performer ballot, including everyone’s favorite time-jumpers Jamie Fraser and Claire Fraser, played by leading actors Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe. In the fifth season the loving couple fights for their home at the onset of the American Revolutionary War. Meanwhile, Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin) finally get married in a lavish ceremony. Click through our photo gallery above to see all of the actors who’ve been submitted for the 2020 Emmy Awards.

Here’s a closer look at the Emmy-eligible cast members for “Outlander” Season 5:

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Caitriona Balfe as Claire Fraser

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Cesar Domboy as Fergus Fraser

Richard Rankin as Roger Mackenzie

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Lauren Lyle as Marsali MacKimmie Fraser

Sophie Skelton as Brianna Fraser Mackenzie

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTOR

John Bell as Young Ian (“Famous Last Words”)

David Berry as Lord John Grey (“Journeycake”)

Duncan Lacroix as Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser (“Better to Marry Than Burn”)

Edward Speleers as Stephen Bonnet (“Mercy Shall Follow Me”)

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS

Maria Doyle Kennedy as Jocasta Cameron (“Better to Marry Than Burn”)

“Outlander” is a four-time Emmy nominee for costumes (2016 and 2018), production design (2016) and music composition (2015). Despite its worldwide acclaim, the show has yet to receive any above-the-line Emmy noms for acting, writing or directing. The case is quite different at the Golden Globes, where Balfe is a four-time nominee (2016-19), with Tobias Menzies and the show itself also scoring bids in 2016.

The fifth season, based on Diana Gabaldon‘s book “The Fiery Cross,” aired from February to May of this year. “Outlander” is such a ratings goldmine that it’s already been renewed for a 12-episode sixth season, which will be adapted from “A Breath of Snow and Ashes.” There is no airdate yet for Season 6.

