‘Outlander’ cast: 2020 Emmy ballot submissions include Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton …

The 2020 Emmy ballots have been released by the Television Academy, so we now know which shows, actors, etc. are in contention for this year’s golden statues. Starz’s “Outlander” accounts for 11 entries on the performer ballot, including everyone’s favorite time-jumpers Jamie Fraser and Claire Fraser, played by leading actors Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe. In the fifth season the loving couple fights for their home at the onset of the American Revolutionary War. Meanwhile, Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin) finally get married in a lavish ceremony. Click through our photo gallery above to see all of the actors who’ve been submitted for the 2020 Emmy Awards.
Here’s a closer look at the Emmy-eligible cast members for “Outlander” Season 5:
BEST DRAMA ACTOR
Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser
BEST DRAMA ACTRESS
Caitriona Balfe as Claire Fraser
BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR
Cesar Domboy as Fergus Fraser
Richard Rankin as Roger Mackenzie
BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Lauren Lyle as Marsali MacKimmie Fraser
Sophie Skelton as Brianna Fraser Mackenzie
BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTOR
John Bell as Young Ian (“Famous Last Words”)
David Berry as Lord John Grey (“Journeycake”)
Duncan Lacroix as Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser (“Better to Marry Than Burn”)
Edward Speleers as Stephen Bonnet (“Mercy Shall Follow Me”)
BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS
Maria Doyle Kennedy as Jocasta Cameron (“Better to Marry Than Burn”)
“Outlander” is a four-time Emmy nominee for costumes (2016 and 2018), production design (2016) and music composition (2015). Despite its worldwide acclaim, the show has yet to receive any above-the-line Emmy noms for acting, writing or directing. The case is quite different at the Golden Globes, where Balfe is a four-time nominee (2016-19), with Tobias Menzies and the show itself also scoring bids in 2016.
The fifth season, based on Diana Gabaldon‘s book “The Fiery Cross,” aired from February to May of this year. “Outlander” is such a ratings goldmine that it’s already been renewed for a 12-episode sixth season, which will be adapted from “A Breath of Snow and Ashes.” There is no airdate yet for Season 6.
