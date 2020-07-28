2020 Emmy nominations: 50 most unforgivable snubs include ‘Outlander,’ Tom Pelphrey, Elisabeth Moss …

Once again, the Emmy Awards nominations don’t include a ton of TV stars, including past winners Viola Davis (“How to Get Away with Murder”)) and Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), “Ozark” scene stealers Janet McTeer and Tom Pelphrey, and “Outlander” fan favorites Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan.

Below, we enumerate the top 50 Emmys snubs in our estimation. These were the shows and performers that we thought had a strong chance to number among this year’s nominees. Let us know if there are others missing from this list that merit mentioning by sounding off in the comments section.

COMEDY

NOT BEST COMEDY SERIES

“GLOW”

“The Great”

“Ramy”

NOT BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”)

Kristen Bell (“The Good Place”)

Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

NOT BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Steve Carell (“Space Force”)

Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”)

Ricky Gervais (“After Life”)

NOT BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”)

Emily Hampshire (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Jane Lynch (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Rita Moreno (“One Day at a Time”)

NOT BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

Louie Anderson (“Baskets”

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

John Malkovich (“Space Force”)

James Marsden (“Dead To Me”)

DRAMA

NOT BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Big Little Lies”

“The Morning Show”

“Pose”

“Outlander”

NOT BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Caitriona Balfe (“Outlander”)

Christine Baranski (“The Good Fight”)

Viola Davis (“How to Get Away with Murder”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

NOT BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Sam Heughan (“Outlander”)

Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

NOT BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Susan Kelechi Watson (“This Is Us”)

Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)

Janet McTeer (“Ozark”)

NOT BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)

Mandy Patinkin (“Homeland”)

Tom Pelphrey (“Ozark”)

MOVIE/MINI

NOT BEST LIMITED SERIES

“Hollywood”

“Normal People”

“The Plot Against America”

NOT BEST TV MOVIE

“The Clark Sisters”

“Patsy and Loretta”

NOT BEST MOVIE/MINI ACTRESS

Reese Witherspoon (“Little Fires Everywhere”)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Normal People”)

NOT BEST MOVIE/MINI ACTOR

Chris Evans (“Defending Jacob”)

NOT BEST MOVIE/MINI SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Patti LuPone (“Hollywood”)

NOT BEST MOVIE/MINI SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jesse Plemons (El Camino”)

REALITY/VARIETY

NOT BEST REALITY-COMPETITION PROGRAM

“American Idol”

“Dancing With the Stars”

“The Masked Singer”

NOT BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”

“Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NOT BEST VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

“At Home with Amy Sedaris”

