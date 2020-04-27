‘Outlander’ episode 5.10 video recap: Villain Stephen Bonnet pays the ultimate price in ‘Mercy Shall Follow Me’ [WATCH]

What did you think of the “Outlander” Episode 5.10, which aired Sunday, April 26? Senior editor Rob Licuria and fan Paula Sullivan-Licuria dish the highs and lows of “Mercy Shall Follow Me” in the 10th installment of our ongoing video series (watch video above).

In this episode, Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Roger (Richard Rankin) implement their plan to eliminate Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speelers), who has become the greatest threat looming over their family. Their plan goes awry when their prey proves more devious than expected. Brianna (Sophie Skelton) is forced to confront her greatest fear and fight for her and her son’s lives while in captivity. However, Bonnet pays the ultimate price. Episode 5.10 for April 26 is written by Megan Ferrell Burke and directed by Annie Griffin

“I loved this episode” Rob declares. “I’m a big fan of Ed Speelers who plays Stephen Bonnet. He’s a villain with nuance. He’s a really interesting villain to follow and I had no idea how this episode was going to end but I was very satisfied with the way it did end.” Paula liked it too. “I enjoyed it, but I knew what was coming. I was happy with the ending, but I thought it wrapped up a little too quickly. But I am happy he got his comeuppance”

For this fifth season on Starz, the fantasy romance saga is based on “The Fiery Cross,” Diana Gabaldon’s fifth novel in the series of books. Be sure to also check out our recap and analysis videos for the other episodes so far this season:

“The Fiery Cross” (Episode 5.1)

“Between Two Fires” (Episode 5.2)

“Free Will” (Episode 5.3)

“The Company We Keep” (Episode 5.4)

“Perpetual Adoration” (Episode 5.5)

“Better to Marry Than Burn” (Episode 5.6)

“The Ballad of Roger Mac” (Episode 5.7)

“Famous Last Words” (Episode 5.8)

“Monsters and Heroes” (Episode 5.9)

