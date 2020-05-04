‘Outlander’ episode 5.11 video recap: ‘Journeycake’ is a ‘shocking, heartbreaking and devastating lead-up to the season finale’ [WATCH]

What did you think of “Outlander” Episode 5.11, which aired Sunday, May 3? Senior editor Rob Licuria and fan Paula Sullivan-Licuria dish the highs and lows of “Journeycake” in the 11th installment of our ongoing video series this season (watch video above).

A revelation about Jemmy forces Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) to choose between staying in the eighteenth century and returning to the safety of the future. Jamie (Sam Heughan) finds that unrest in the backcountry has given rise to a new power – an organization led by the unpredictable Brown brothers. Claire (Caitriona Balfe) finds that her attempts to make this time safer for her family have dire, unintended consequences. Episode 5.11 for May 3 is written by Diana Gabaldon and directed by Jamie Payne.

“I was wondering what a Journeycake was, I was very curious and I’m very happy that I finally figured out what it was by the end of the episode,” Rob declares. “All is now whole again in this universe and I feel at one and at peace,” he jokes. “I was brought to tears in this episode on more than one occasion,” Paula proclaims. “It was very heartfelt, beautifully written and even more beautifully acted.” Rob agrees, saying that the penultimate episode was overall “a shocking, heartbreaking and devastating lead-up to the season finale.”

For this fifth season on Starz, the fantasy romance saga is based on “The Fiery Cross,” Gabaldon’s fifth novel in the series of books. Be sure to also check out our recap and analysis videos for the other episodes so far this season:

