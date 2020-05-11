‘Outlander’ episode 5.12 video recap: Season finale ‘Never My Love’ deserves all the Emmys! [WATCH]

What did you think of “Outlander” 5.12 “Never My Love”, which aired Sunday, May 10? Senior editor Rob Licuria and fan Paula Sullivan-Licuria dish the highs and lows of the devastating season finale in the 12th and final installment of our ongoing video series this season (watch video above).

For this episode, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) struggles to survive brutal treatment from her captors, as Jamie (Sam Heughan) gathers a group of loyal men to help him rescue his wife. Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna’s (Sophie Skelton) journey takes a surprising turn. Episode 5.12 for May 10 is written by Matthew B. Roberts and Toni Graphia and directed by Jamie Payne.

SEE ‘Outlander’ Photo Gallery: Top 12 Most Romantic Scenes Oozing With Sex Appeal

“This episode deserves all the Emmys,” Rob proclaims. “It was beautifully done, I was really engaged with it and I thought it was a fitting finale to a very strong season.” Paula agreed that it lived up to the hype. “Other than the fact that I’m disappointed that it’s the season finale and we are entering droughtlander once again,” she says, “it was just a brilliant episode.”

For this fifth season on Starz, the fantasy romance saga is based on “The Fiery Cross,” Diana Gabaldon’s fifth novel in the series of books. Be sure to also check out our recap and analysis videos for the other episodes so far this season:

