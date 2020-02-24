‘Outlander’ episode 5.2 video recap: Is Jamie on the right side of history in ‘Between Two Fires’? [WATCH]

“Outlander” fans rejoice! Yet another arduous droughtlander (the fans’ affectionate name for the interminable hiatuses between seasons) is over! More than a year after the show’s sensational fourth season finale on Starz, the blockbuster fantasy romance drama is back as the Fraser clan navigate their new life together before a looming American Revolution. While fans worldwide are once again captivated by its addictive mix of spectacle, intrigue and romance, Gold Derby is presenting weekly video recaps to break down the labyrinthine storylines and bizarre plot twists.

In the second installment for Season 5 of our ongoing video series, senior editor Rob Licuria and contributing writer and “Outlander” super-fan Paula Sullivan-Licuria dish the highs and lows of each episode week to week of this chapter of the fantasy romance saga based on “The Fiery Cross,” Diana Gabaldon’s fifth novel in the series of books (watch above). Be sure to also check out our recap and analysis video for the first episode.

In “Between Two Fires,” the second episode of this fifth season, Jamie (Sam Heughan) continues to hunt Murtagh (Duncan Lacroix). In doing so, Jamie is forced to consider whether or not he’s on the right side of history. Meanwhile, when a resident of Fraser’s Ridge dies from a preventable ailment, which had been exacerbated by an ill-informed, though well-intentioned, use of folk medicine, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) considers using modern methods to keep the settlers safe. Episode 5.2 was written by Toni Graphia and Luke Schelhaas and directed by Stephen Woolfenden.

“There’s a lot to talk about, I liked this one,” Rob proclaims. “In fact, controversy, I liked this one more than the first one!”

“Stop!” Paula exclaims. “You liked the first one more because of the wedding,” Rob notes, as Paula responds enthusiastically, “Yeah, I did, and I’m not going to shy away from it,” she says, adding, “but I did like the second one. I could be here for hours!”

The pair promise to be back next week to recap the highs and lows of the next episode, so stay tuned.

