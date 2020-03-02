‘Outlander’ episode 5.3 video recap: Claire, Jamie and Roger raise an army in ‘Free Will’ [WATCH]

“Outlander” fans rejoice! Yet another arduous droughtlander (the fans’ affectionate name for the interminable hiatuses between seasons) is over! More than a year after the show’s sensational fourth season finale on Starz, the blockbuster fantasy romance drama is back as the Fraser clan navigate their new life together before a looming American Revolution. While fans worldwide are once again captivated by its addictive mix of spectacle, intrigue and romance, Gold Derby is presenting weekly video recaps to break down the labyrinthine storylines and bizarre plot twists.

In the third installment of our ongoing video series, senior editor Rob Licuria and “Outlander” fan Paula Sullivan Licuria dish the highs and lows of each episode week to week of this chapter of the fantasy romance saga based on “The Fiery Cross,” Diana Gabaldon’s fifth novel in the series of books (watch above). Be sure to also check out our recap and analysis video for the first and second episodes.

and

In “Free Will,” the third episode of this fifth season, the growing Regulator threat forces Jamie (Sam Heughan), Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Roger (Richard Rankin) to embark on a mission to raise a militia. When one of their settlers reveals he’s a bondservant and asks for help freeing himself and his brother from their abusive master, Jamie and Claire are forced to make a difficult decision. Episode 5.3 is written by Luke Schelhaas and directed by Jamie Payne.

“I’ve got to say,” Rob proclaims, “I was very impressed with the time-lapse photography and the tempting fate and history,” he adds when talking about leading lady Claire Fraser, a modern woman in an antiquated time, which Paula agrees with wholeheartedly. “Let’s see if we can tempt fate. Let’s see if we can adjust history just a little, because she has the knowledge that other people don’t,” he says. “That’s when the show is hitting it’s stride. That’s when I’m in one hundred percent! Loved it, loved it, loved!”

The pair promises to be back next week to recap the highs and lows of the next episode, so stay tuned.

