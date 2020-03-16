‘Outlander’ episode 5.5 video recap: Jamie is embroiled in political turmoil in ‘Perpetual Adoration’ [WATCH]

In the fifth installment of our ongoing video series, senior editor Rob Licuria and “Outlander” fan Paula Sullivan-Licuria dish the highs and lows of each episode week to week of this chapter of the fantasy romance saga based on “The Fiery Cross,” Diana Gabaldon’s fifth novel in the series of books (watch above). Be sure to also check out our recap and analysis video for the first, second, third and fourth episodes.

SEE ‘Outlander’ episode 5.1 video recap: Claire, Jamie, Brianna and Roger forge a new life together in ‘The Fiery Cross’ [WATCH]

and

SEE ‘Outlander’ episode 5.2 video recap: Is Jamie on the right side of history in ‘Between Two Fires’? [WATCH]

and

SEE ‘Outlander’ episode 5.3 video recap: Claire, Jamie and Roger raise an army in ‘Free Will’ [WATCH]

and

SEE ‘Outlander’ episode 5.4 video recap: Claire is a modern medicine woman in ‘The Company We Keep’ [WATCH]

In “Perpetual Adoration,” the fifth episode of this fifth season, Jamie (Sam Heughan) and his militia arrive at Hillsborough to learn that Governor Tryon (Tim Downie) has proposed a rather unorthodox solution to deal with the threat posed by the Regulators and to resolve the growing political crisis. Jamie is forced to take drastic action when his relationship to Murtagh (Duncan Lacroix) is at risk of coming to light. Busy with present-day life at the Ridge, Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) must nevertheless come to terms with their past when Roger learns new information about Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speelers). Claire (Caitriona Balfe) recalls an episode from her past that led her back to Jamie. Episode 5.5 is written by Alyson Evans and Steve Kornacki and directed by Meera Menon.

SEE ‘Outlander’ Photo Gallery: Top 12 Most Romantic Scenes Oozing With Sex Appeal

“I thought this was a pretty good episode,” Rob admits. “There were some really strong parts and some other parts that were just standard for me.” A slightly bemused Paula doesn’t agree however, noting that she loved the episode, which may be her favorite of the season to date. “I really have no idea where to start with this episode,” Paula declares. “There was just so much to unpack!”

The pair promise to be back next week to recap the highs and lows of the next episode, so stay tuned.

PREDICT the 2020 Emmy nominees now; change through July 14

Be sure to make your Emmy predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their TV shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 14. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Emmys taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our television forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions