‘Outlander’ episode 5.6 video recap: Jamie and Claire plot revenge against Bonnett in ‘Better to Marry Than Burn’ [WATCH]

In the sixth installment of our ongoing video series, senior editor Rob Licuria and “Outlander” fan Paula Sullivan-Licuria dish the highs and lows of each episode week to week of this chapter of the fantasy romance saga based on “The Fiery Cross,” Diana Gabaldon’s fifth novel in the series of books (watch above). Be sure to also check out our recap and analysis video for the first, second, third and fourth episodes.

In “Better to Marry Than Burn,” the sixth episode of this fifth season, Jamie (Sam Heughan) learns Tryon’s (Tim Downie) true motivation for ending the Regulator threat at Jocasta’s (Maria Doyle-Kennedy) wedding. Claire (Caitriona Balfe) discovers a lead on the whereabouts of enemy Stephen Bonnett (Ed Speelers) from an unexpected source, but the price for the information is far higher than she anticipates. In Jamie and Claire’s absence, Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) must save the Ridge from an imminent threat. Episode 5.6 is written by Stephanie Shannon and directed by Meera Menon.

“I thought this was a pretty good episode, I thought it was one of the better ones of the season to date,” Rob says. “It kept me engaged and it was really interesting, and that is because we got to see a lot of the beautiful chemistry that we so enjoy between our favorite lovebirds played so beautifully by Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan.”

“This episode was packed, from the opening scene to the end scene. There was just so much going on,” Paula proclaims. “There were three approximate storylines going on at once! it was a lot to take it but I really enjoyed it!”

The pair promise to be back next week to recap the highs and lows of the next episode, so stay tuned.

