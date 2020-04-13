‘Outlander’ episode 5.8 video recap: ‘Famous Last Words’ was a mix of ‘heartbreak and hope’ [WATCH]

In the eighth installment of our ongoing video series, senior editor Rob Licuria and “Outlander” fan Paula Sullivan-Licuria dish the highs and lows of each episode week to week of this chapter of the fantasy romance saga based on “The Fiery Cross,” Diana Gabaldon’s fifth novel in the series of books (watch above). Be sure to also check out our recap and analysis video for the first seven episodes of this fifth season below.

SEE ‘Outlander’ episode 5.1 video recap: Claire, Jamie, Brianna and Roger forge a new life together in ‘The Fiery Cross’ [WATCH]

and

SEE ‘Outlander’ episode 5.2 video recap: Is Jamie on the right side of history in ‘Between Two Fires’? [WATCH]

and

SEE ‘Outlander’ episode 5.3 video recap: Claire, Jamie and Roger raise an army in ‘Free Will’ [WATCH]

and

SEE ‘Outlander’ episode 5.4 video recap: Claire is a modern medicine woman in ‘The Company We Keep’ [WATCH]

and

SEE ‘Outlander’ episode 5.5 video recap: Jamie is embroiled in political turmoil in ‘Perpetual Adoration’ [WATCH]

and

SEE ‘Outlander’ episode 5.6 video recap: Jamie and Claire plot revenge against Bonnett in ‘Better to Marry Than Burn’ [WATCH]

and

SEE ‘Outlander’ episode 5.7 video recap: ‘The Ballad of Roger Mac’ was ‘a complete and utter assault on the senses!’ [WATCH]

In “Famous Last Words,” Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) must come to terms with all that has changed in the aftermath of the Battle of Alamance Creek. Brianna (Sophie Skelton) tries to help Roger (Richard Rankin) overcome the trauma he has endured. After months away with the Mohawk, Young Ian (Ian Fraser Murray) returns to the Ridge a changed man. arrives at the Ridge. Episode 5.8 is written by Danielle Berrow and directed by Stephen Woolfenden.

SEE ‘Outlander’ Photo Gallery: Top 12 Most Romantic Scenes Oozing With Sex Appeal

“I found this episode to be really, really effective in the way that they utilized the silent film parts of the episode. I thought that was really well done and it kept me really engaged,” Rob declares. “It sort of walked that fine line between heartbreak and hope,” Paula agrees. “As a viewer you’re still hopeful for these characters because as we always see in ‘Outlander,’ there’s always some sort of redemption,” she says. “But then it’s heartbreaking because of what they have to go through and what they have to experience.”

The pair promise to be back next week to recap the highs and lows of the next episode, so stay tuned.

PREDICT the 2020 Emmy nominees now; change through July 28

Be sure to make your Emmy predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their TV shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 28. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Emmys taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our television forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions