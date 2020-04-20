‘Outlander’ episode 5.9 video recap: Claire pulls Jamie from the brink of death in ‘Monsters and Heroes’ [WATCH]

In the ninth installment of our ongoing video series, senior editor Rob Licuria and “Outlander” fan Paula Sullivan-Licuria dish the highs and lows of each episode week to week of this chapter of the fantasy romance saga based on “The Fiery Cross,” Diana Gabaldon’s fifth novel in the series of books (watch above). Be sure to also check out our recap and analysis video for the first, second, third and fourth episodes.

SEE ‘Outlander’ episode 5.1 video recap: Claire, Jamie, Brianna and Roger forge a new life together in ‘The Fiery Cross’ [WATCH]

and

SEE ‘Outlander’ episode 5.2 video recap: Is Jamie on the right side of history in ‘Between Two Fires’? [WATCH]

and

SEE ‘Outlander’ episode 5.3 video recap: Claire, Jamie and Roger raise an army in ‘Free Will’ [WATCH]

and

SEE ‘Outlander’ episode 5.4 video recap: Claire is a modern medicine woman in ‘The Company We Keep’ [WATCH]

and

SEE ‘Outlander’ episode 5.5 video recap: Jamie is embroiled in political turmoil in ‘Perpetual Adoration’ [WATCH]

and

SEE ‘Outlander’ episode 5.6 video recap: Jamie and Claire plot revenge against Bonnett in ‘Better to Marry Than Burn’ [WATCH]

and

SEE ‘Outlander’ episode 5.7 video recap: ‘The Ballad of Roger Mac’ was ‘a complete and utter assault on the senses!’ [WATCH]

and

SEE ‘Outlander’ episode 5.8 video recap: ‘Famous Last Words’ was a mix of ‘heartbreak and hope’ [WATCH]

In “Monsters and Heroes,” Jamie (Sam Heughan) is bitten by a venomous snake while out in the woods with Roger (Richard Rankin). Claire (Caitriona Balfe) fears she may not have the resources to save him, while Jamie’s condition deteriorates. Jamie asks Roger to complete an important task in the event of his death, while Brianna (Sophie Skelton) ultimately helps Claire save their beloved husband and father with her ingenuity and resourcefulness. Finally, Marsali (Lauren Lyle) gives birth to her first child Felicity. Episode 5.9 for April 19 is written by Shaina Fewell and directed by Annie Griffin.

SEE ‘Outlander’ Photo Gallery: Top 12 Most Romantic Scenes Oozing With Sex Appeal

“This was a pretty good episode,” Rob says. “I think that there were parts of it that were really well done and some parts that didn’t quite work for me.” Paula wasn’t so sure about that mixed review, noting “you’re asking the most biased person on Gold Derby?,” admitting that she “really enjoyed it,” adding that she “laughed a lot throughout this episode.”

The pair promise to be back next week to recap the highs and lows of the next episode, so stay tuned.

PREDICT the 2020 Emmy nominees now; change through July 28

Be sure to make your Emmy predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their TV shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 28. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Emmys taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our television forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions