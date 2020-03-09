‘Outlander’ episode 5.4 video recap: Claire is a modern medicine woman in ‘The Company We Keep’ [WATCH]

In the fourth installment of our ongoing video series, senior editor Rob Licuria and “Outlander” fan Paula Sullivan-Licuria dish the highs and lows of each episode week to week of this chapter of the fantasy romance saga based on “The Fiery Cross,” Diana Gabaldon’s fifth novel in the series of books (watch above). Be sure to also check out our recap and analysis video for the first, second and third episodes.

In “The Company We Keep,” the fourth episode of this fifth season, Roger (Richard Rankin) leads Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) militia to the rural trading post of Brownsville and finds himself out of his element as he is embroiled in a bitter and violent feud. Jamie and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) arrive to find that Roger’s rather unusual strategy may have cost them the loyalty of the militia. Claire learns that her ‘modern’ medical advice has spread further than she intended. Episode 5.4 is written by Barbara Stepansky and directed by Jamie Payne.

“The more Caitriona Balfe on my screen the better,” Rob proclaims enthusiastically, adding that “I always think that, it’s one of our rules,” he jokes. Paula agrees that Balfe’s storyline was a highlight, but was more intereted in the story revolving around Roger. “I found the episode really unnerving, disconcerting,” Paula says. “I think this episode is about Roger feeling uncomfortable and disconcerted and out of his element and out of his depth,” she explains. “Richard Rankin does a great job, you can see it on his face. He is out of his depth, he’s got no idea,” she declares. “Don’t forget, this man does not understand the thinking of these people. He’s a scholar, he studied at university, he was raised by a minister. Guns and violence are not in Roger’s DNA.”

The pair promise to be back next week to recap the highs and lows of the next episode, so stay tuned.

