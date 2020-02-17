‘Outlander’ episode 5.1 video recap: Claire, Jamie, Brianna and Roger forge a new life together in ‘The Fiery Cross’ [WATCH]

“Outlander” fans rejoice! Yet another arduous droughtlander (the fans’ affectionate name for the interminable hiatuses between seasons) is over! More than a year after the show’s sensational fourth season finale on Starz, the blockbuster fantasy romance drama is back, as the Fraser clan navigate their new life together before a looming American Revolution. While fans worldwide are once again captivated by the show’s addictive mix of spectacle, intrigue and romance, Gold Derby is presenting weekly video recaps to break down the labyrinthine storylines and bizarre plot twists.

Our ongoing video series continues this year with our resident Gold Derby married couple – senior editor Rob Licuria and “Outlander” super-fan and contributing writer Paula Sullivan-Licuria – will dish the highs and lows of each episode week to week of this chapter of the fantasy romance saga based on “The Fiery Cross,” Diana Gabaldon’s fifth novel in the series of books (watch above).

In season premiere “The Fiery Cross” that aired February 16 on Starz, we pick up where Season 4 left off. The Frasers are fighting for their family and the home they have forged on Fraser’s Ridge. Jamie (Sam Heughan) must find a way to defend all that he has created in America and protect those who look to him for leadership, while hiding his personal relationship with Murtagh (Duncan Lacroix), the man who Governor William Tryon (Tim Downie) has ordered him to hunt down and kill. With her family finally together, Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) must use her modern knowledge and foresight to prevent them from being ripped apart once again. Meanwhile, Brianna Fraser (Sophie Skelton) and Roger MacKenzie (Richard Rankin) work to raise their son under the looming specter of the villainous Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speelers).

Following celebrations in honor of Brianna and Roger’s wedding, Governor Tryon reminds Jamie of his obligation to hunt down and kill Murtagh. He also expects Jamie to raise a militia to quell the Regulators if necessary. Brianna, meanwhile, is reminded of her past trauma when she inadvertently hears some devastating news. Episode 5.1 was written by Matthew B. Roberts and directed by Stephen Woolfenden.

“Outlander fans, we are back for season 5! The droughtlander is over,” Rob proclaims as he welcomes Paula back for more “Outlander” fun this season, inviting her to explain what she has been doing over the last few weeks to prepare for what he calls “this monumental occasion.”

“I read the book ages ago,” Paula explains. “I read every book, back to back, because I loved it that much, but I don’t remember that much from ‘The Fiery Cross,’ which is what this season is based on,” she says, displaying the massive 979-page tome written by Gabaldon that she promises she will read before the season is over. “I’m trying to get through this, while we go through the season together so I am more refreshed about what happens. So wish me luck!”

The pair promise to be back next week to recap the highs and lows of the next episode, so stay tuned.

