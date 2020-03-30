‘Outlander’ episode 5.7 video recap: ‘The Ballad of Roger Mac’ was ‘a complete and utter assault on the senses!’ [WATCH]

In the seventh installment of our ongoing video series, senior editor Rob Licuria and “Outlander” fan Paula Sullivan-Licuria dish the highs and lows of each episode week to week of this chapter of the fantasy romance saga based on “The Fiery Cross,” Diana Gabaldon’s fifth novel in the series of books (watch above). Be sure to also check out our recap and analysis video for the first six episodes.

and

and

and

and

and

*SPOILER ALERT*

In “The Ballad of Roger Mac,” the Regulator Rebellion reaches a boiling point, forcing Jamie (Sam Heughan) to face his fear and confront the consequence of his divided loyalties. as beloved Murtagh (Duncan Lacroix) is tragically shot and killed. Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) attempts to treat the wounded are threatened by the volatile Brown brothers. Brianna (Sophie Skelton) remembers some critical details pertaining to the Battle, forcing Roger (Richard Rankin) to cross behind enemy lines where he finds himself in grave danger as the episode ends with Jamie finding Roger beaten and hanging from a tree, not knowing whether he is alive or dead. Episode 5.7 is written by Toni Graphia and directed by Stephen Woolfenden.

“This episode was the most action-packed, devastating, emotionally draining episode of ‘Outlander’ that I have seen for quite some time,” Rob declares. “After a few episodes where I was a bit impatient with the action moving forward, this one was a complete and utter assault on the senses,” he says. “Yeah, that’s one perfect way to sum up this episode,” Paula agrees. “I was apprehensive and I was blissfully happy and then I was shattered and then I was tense and then I was shattered again, ” she proclaims. “This was one rollercoaster of an episode!”

The pair promise to be back next week to recap the highs and lows of the next episode, so stay tuned.

