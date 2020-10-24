Who knows ‘Outlander’ better? Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish battle to the death (and pay tribute to Scotland) [WATCH]

“Outlander” actors Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser) and Graham McTavish (Dougal MacKenzie/Buck MacKenzie) are known for their roles in the Starz time-travel drama, but how well do they know the show? They came together for a trivia death match at New York Comic Con, which was held virtually in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But before they matched wits they discussed their new joint venture, the book “Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other.” It’s set for US release on November 3. Watch their discussion and trivia battle above.

“The book is a recount of the road trip that we went on initially to shoot the show ‘Men in Kilts,'” Heughan explained. “We spend a lot of time together, hence the reason we are now joined inseparably, it would seem.” But the book isn’t just a travelogue. “We talk a lot about ‘Outlander,’ but we also talk about our careers as actors, growing up as Scotsmen, and our relationship to Scotland. For myself, I touch on my childhood … and then rediscovering my love for the country when I went back to shoot ‘Outlander.'”

McTavish, meanwhile, has “always been absolutely fascinated with Scottish history. I think one of the reasons I was fascinated with it is because I think it’s overly romanticized, so I just wanted to actually explore the reality of what happened and what the people were really like.” McTavish added that he and Heughan “learned a lot about ourselves and each other” during the trip. “Too much,” Heughan teased.

McTavish even joked about learning even more about Heughan in the book, teasing “gratuitous nudity” because “what’s the point of nudity unless it’s gratuitous?” Okay, so you probably won’t actually see Heughan in the buff in “Clanlands,” though McTavish poked fun at his co-star and co-author by pointing out, “There’s nothing I haven’t already seen of Sam. Anybody who’s watched ‘Outlander,’ it’s all there for the world to see.”

