Feast your eyes on this brand new ‘Outlander’ Season 5 video and photo while you wait for Droughtlander to end

The Droughtlander is almost over. “Outlander” returns in a month, but you can tide yourself over with the new Season 5 video and photo that Starz released Tuesday.

Season 4 ended with Jamie (Sam Heughan), Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) reunited in Fraser’s Ridge, as are Brianna and Roger (Richard Rankin), while Jamie got one helluva an order from Gov. Tryon (Tim Downie): kill Murtagh Fitzgibbons (Duncan Lacroix). With the American Revolution looming, Season 5 will find the clan perhaps in more danger than ever and “fighting for their family and the home they have forged on Fraser’s Ridge,” per Starz.

SEE ‘This season is about family’: Watch the ‘Outlander’ Season 5 trailer

“I feel it’s a very strong season and I think Jamie is in a really, really though position. He’s really trying to provide for everyone,” Heughan says in the behind-the-scenes video below. “Through that, he agrees to work for the British and he has to lead a militia against the Regulators.”

Claire, meanwhile, must reconcile her role as a “healer” and the “repercussions of messing with time and history.” In the clip, Claire tells Roger that she hopes he, Brianna and Jemmy don’t stay at the Ridge. “It’s safe in the future for all three of you,” she warns, likely referring to Bonnet (Edward Speleers).

“It’s just one journey to the next for Roger, which is great, and that’s a lot of fun to play. Now he has to settle in the 18th century, so how do I protect my family?” Rankin explains.

Season 5 of “Outlander,” which consists of 12 episodes, premieres Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8/7c on Starz.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions