‘Ozark’ predicted to earn 4 Golden Globe nominations, including Emmy-snubbed Tom Pelphrey

The Golden Globes have never been huge fans of “Ozark,” only nominating the Netflix drama twice during its first two seasons (lead actor Jason Bateman in both 2018 and 2019). But the third season will be much different, according to our TV predictions. Not only is Bateman expected to be back, but the show is forecasted to receive three other Golden Globe noms: Best Drama Series, leading lady Laura Linney and supporting actor Tom Pelphrey.

A bid for Pelphrey in the catch-all supporting category (the one that includes actors from dramas, comedies, limited series and TV movies) would be notable in that he was snubbed at the recent Emmy Awards. Indeed, Pelphrey was Gold Derby’s pick to win the Drama Supporting Actor race prior to the noms being announced; the trophy eventually went to Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”).

Last year, Golden Globes voters picked “Succession” as their favorite drama series of 2019, with “Big Little Lies,” “The Crown,” “Killing Eve” and “The Morning Show” as the other four nominees. Only two of those shows are eligible to compete again (“The Crown” and “Killing Eve”), which opens up three slots for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Will voters go back to series they’ve nominated before, or instead branch out and welcome new blood?

“Ozark” Season 3 continued the story of the Byrde family’s money laundering business for the Mexican cartel. Pelphrey joined the cast as Linney’s brother, who struggled with bipolar disorder. The hit streaming show recently won the Best Drama Supporting Actress Emmy for Julia Garner, who’s predicted to barely miss out on a Golden Globe bid.

Based on Gold Derby’s exclusive Golden Globe predictions, here are the likely five nominees for Best Drama Series:

“The Crown” — 82/25 odds

“Ozark” — 9/2 odds

“Lovecraft Country” — 11/2 odds

“Perry Mason” — 11/2 odds

“The Mandalorian” — 6/1 odds

