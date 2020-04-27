Emmy spotlight: ‘Ozark’ scene-stealer Tom Pelphrey is a Best Drama Supporting Actor dark horse

[WARNING: The following story contains spoilers about Season 3 of “Ozark.” Read at your own risk.]

Netflix’s “Ozark” has produced acting Emmy nominations for Jason Bateman in Best Drama Actor (2018-19), Julia Garner in Best Drama Supporting Actress (2019) and Laura Linney in Best Drama Actress (2019), with Garner translating hers into a win. All three performers are predicted to earn bids for the show’s third season — and the show is now expected to break into the last of the four main acting categories: Best Drama Supporting Actor for new cast member Tom Pelphrey. After stealing the season as Linney’s onscreen bipolar brother Ben Davis, will he also steal the Emmy?

A two-time Daytime Emmy champ in Best Young Drama Actor (2006, 2008) for “Guiding Light,” Pelphrey has been rising in our odds since the third season premiered last month; he’s currently in fifth place, behind Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”), Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”), Kieran Culkin (“Succession”) and Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), and ahead of David Harbour (“Stranger Things”).

For its first two seasons, “Ozark” has scared up a collective 14 Emmy bids — five for the first season; nine, the second — including one in Best Drama Series for its second installment, and two victories, the other being for Bateman in Best Drama Directing for the Season 2 opener “Reparations.” Bateman and Garner edged out heavy competition from HBO’s behemoth “Game of Thrones,” which had scooped up a record-smashing 32 noms and was competing for its final season; Bateman faced three “Thrones” directors, while Garner was shortlisted alongside four of its actresses.

SEE Tom Pelphrey on joining ‘Ozark’ Season 3: ‘You walk in feeling the pressure’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Since “Ozark” had built on its nomination tally last year and exceeded expectations in terms of wins, it was already poised to see an uptick in bids this year. But even more so once the third season premiered to series-best scores on Metacritic and Rotten Tomatoes. It’s in third place in our Best Drama Series odds, behind “Succession” and “The Crown,” but given its momentum, it could surpass one or both in the upcoming weeks.

The show’s surge bodes well for Pelphrey, not only because it is likely to effectuate an expansion into new categories, like supporting actor, but also because he was such a key force in the third season. The actor follows in the footsteps of, among others, Trai Byers (“Empire”), Claire Danes (“Homeland”) and Cameron Monaghan (“Shameless”), in portraying a TV character suffering from bipolar disorder. We get our first glimpse of Ben in the second episode, in which he, as a substitute teacher, tries to be taken seriously by his students. But things heat up once he notices that they’re sharing a digital photo of one of the students, resulting in him collecting their phones and throwing them into a woodchipper. In his demonstration of wrath, Pelphrey goes from zero to 100 effortlessly within a matter of seconds, but Ben’s mere interaction with the bullied student already brings out his character’s soft and gentle side.

Once Ben arrives in the Ozarks to visit his sister, Pelphrey gets to play off familiar faces. Opposite Skylar Gaertner’s Jonah, Pelphrey channels Ben’s playful, childlike qualities, while opposite Garner’s Ruth, he builds on the earlier flashes of benignity and pours out his character’s vulnerability. At the same time, he brings out many of those same qualities in his co-stars, which is particularly discernible in Garner’s performance. While before Ben’s arrival we often see Ruth in her most broken state, she’s never as soft and tender as she is in her relationship with Ben. It’s no surprise that he quickly becomes the season’s emotional core.

But it’s not all roses for Ben, whose life is controlled by his illness. Pelphrey continues to shine in his quick but seamless transitions from tranquility to rage, which become more frequent as the season moves along and Ben goes off his medication. It’s not long before his illness clashes with the Byrde family’s money-laundering everyday life, and when it does, Pelphrey turns in some of his finest and most defining work on the show, which is likely to catapult him into the Emmy conversation.

SEE ‘Ozark’s’ Julia Garner would be just the 7th back-to-back Best Drama Supporting Actress Emmy champ

In the eighth episode (“BFF”), he gets two gigantic outburst scenes, the first of which takes place at a fundraising event organized by Marty (Bateman) and Wendy. As he confronts his sister about her involvement in Ruth’s dad’s death, Pelphrey doesn’t curb his expression of boundless fury while subtly accentuating that it’s not within his control, but rather part of a manic episode caused by his bipolar disorder. This is followed by a polar-opposite but equally hard-hitting scene in a state mental hospital to which Ben is committed, in which Pelphrey, curled up, breaks into full sobbing, bringing once more to light the horrifying uncontrollable nature of his illness, as well as the feeling of abandonment from his sister. His second outburst scene comes at the end of the episode, after Ben is released from the hospital and makes his way to Helen’s (Janet McTeer) residency. When he outs her criminality to her daughter, you know it’s his death sentence.

Pelphrey’s showcase extends into the ninth episode (“Fire Pink”), which opens with a five-minute monologue, in which Ben incoherently deconstructs the origin of his illness. As the camera is locked on Pelphrey’s face, every flash of anguish, heartbreak and indignation is visible and distinguishable. As the episode sees Ben on the run with Wendy, there’s a lingering fear that his time is limited, which materializes after Wendy recognizes the danger his instability poses to her family’s safety. The last we see of Ben is as he stands outside a restaurant looking for his sister, who remorsefully abandons him and informs Helen’s henchman about his whereabouts. In his final glance at the camera, Pelphrey beautifully captures Ben’s innocence, which underscores that Ben doesn’t fall victim to his decisions, but to an irrepressible mental disorder.

For Pelphrey at the Emmys, the real hurdle might be snagging the nomination since many of his potential rivals are either long-working industry vets and/or past Emmy winners. But if he does sneak in and voters dutifully watch his episode submission — which is likely to be one of the aforementioned two — he might just walk home with the statuette.

PREDICT the 2020 Emmy nominees now; change through July 28

Be sure to make your Emmy nominations predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 28. And join in the thrilling debate over the Emmy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our TV forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions