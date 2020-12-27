Starz looks to extend its Golden Globe success with ‘P-Valley’

“P-Valley” is the latest drama from Starz that is causing people to take notice. TV Guide has called it “one of the year’s best new shows,” The New York Times says “it’s a confident and lyrical story,” and the AV Club describes it as “a compelling character-driven story that shines a spotlight on the beauty and scars of women, Black women, in particular.” The series sits pretty on Metacritic with a score of 85. So can “P-Valley” parlay this acclaim into recognition at the Golden Globes?

The show takes place at a strip club in Mississippi called The Pynk. It uses noir storytelling to explore the lives of the characters who enter the club and the women who work there. Created by Katori Hall, the first season is directed solely by women, providing a female perspective on the stories told and environment represented.

The Golden Globes loves honoring new series. The past five years have seen 13 freshman break into the Best Drama Series race (that’s more than 50 percent). Three of these shows — “Mr. Robot,” “The Crown” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” — went on the win the Globe for their first outings.

SEE Watch our TV contenders interviews

Starz has also had significant Globe success as a network in the drama categories. In 2012, the network’s original series “Boss” was able to break into the Best Drama Series race and win Kelsey Grammer a Globe for Best TV Drama Actor.

The network’s most popular show, “Outlander,” has also garnered Globe attention. In 2016, the series, broke through with bids in Best Drama Series, Best TV Drama Actress (Caitriona Balfe) and Best TV Supporting Actor (Tobias Menzies). Balfe then received nominations the subsequent three years.

Currently in ninth place in our Best Drama Series odds, “P-Valley” is on a network we know Globe voters can pay attention to. It’s also a new show with critical buzz and an important female perspective. Because of these factors, don’t sleep on “P-Valley” as a dangerous Globes contender.

PREDICT Golden Globe TV nominations now; change them until February 3

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

